Accidents

National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy’s Ministry

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:28 pm EST
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy’s Ministry

In a significant move, the National Philoptochos Society has thrown its full support behind an initiative led by His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros to reevaluate the operations and ministry of the Saint Basil Academy. This comes on the heels of a noted decrease in the number of children the Academy serves, highlighting a need for reassessment.

Formation of the Saint Basil Academy Advisory Committee

The Archbishop convened the Saint Basil Academy Advisory Committee to undertake this task. This initiative involves the National Philoptochos, which has been a substantial supporter of the Academy. The Society owns the property in Garrison, New York, where the Academy is located and has contributed over $11 million to the ministry and property, including a monthly operating expense of $30,000.

Wide-ranging Support

The National Philoptochos’ support is not alone. Each Metropolis Philoptochos Board, the Archdiocesan District Board, and chapters nationwide have also contributed to the Academy’s cause. Their combined efforts have helped maintain the Academy’s operation, even amid dwindling numbers.

Looking Ahead

As the advisory committee continues its work, the National Philoptochos eagerly anticipates the outcomes. The philanthropic organization, affiliated with the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, has been active for over 90 years and boasts more than 400 chapters across the country. As they move forward, their ongoing support for the Saint Basil Academy underscores their commitment to the education and welfare of children.

