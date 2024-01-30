National Lottery Grant Bolsters VC Gallery's 'Fantasy World' Project

The VC Gallery, a beacon of hope in Haverfordwest since its inception in 2013, has been granted a National Lottery Award for its innovative 'Fantasy World' project. This project, hosted at the Gallery's Pembroke Dock location, encourages individuals with learning disabilities to let their imaginations run wild, crafting art pieces that represent their unique fantasy worlds.

Empowerment Through Art

VC Gallery, the brainchild of Barry John MBE, has been serving veterans and the local community for over a decade. Its mandate extends far beyond mere art activities. It is a sanctuary where veterans can find camaraderie and a smooth transition to civilian life. The Gallery's services have expanded over the years to include daily art activities for not just veterans, but also the local community, fostering a sense of unity and mutual understanding.

'Fantasy World': A Safe Haven for Creativity

The 'Fantasy World' project serves as a testament to the Gallery's commitment to inclusivity and personal development. Individuals with learning disabilities are given a platform to express their creativity, supported by a team that includes people sharing similar experiences and an art facilitator. The project runs every Tuesday, offering a safe and welcoming environment for these individuals to express themselves freely.

The National Lottery's Awards for All scheme has recognized the importance of this initiative, granting financial aid to the VC Gallery. This grant will bolster the project's positive impact on participants' lives, enhancing their sense of accomplishment and fostering a stronger sense of community. The 'Fantasy World' project aligns seamlessly with the West Wales Learning Disability Charter, which emphasizes empowerment and self-management for those with learning disabilities. The Gallery's gratitude towards the National Lottery's recognition and funding is palpable, as it will further enhance the project's contribution to the community.