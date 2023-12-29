CNBC Anchor’s 50% NASDAQ Surge Claim Spurs Cleo Capital Skepticism

It was a regular day on Twitter until CNBC anchor Brian Sullivan, known as SullyCNBC, sparked an intriguing debate. He speculated about a potential 50% jump in the NASDAQ 100, reminiscent of the 85% rise in 1998 and the doubling in 1999.

This optimistic projection, however, met with skepticism from Sarah Kunst, the Managing Director of Cleo Capital. She hinted at the underlying fundamentals of the market not supporting such a rally and expressed surprise at the idea of such substantial growth.

Current Market Performance

The S&P 500 Index, Dow Jones Industrials, and Nasdaq 100 have recently posted record highs. This performance is driven significantly by megacap technology stocks and growing speculations around the Federal Reserve lowering interest rates.

Uncertainties abound about the timing and impact of these rate cuts, but they are perceived as a potential shield against recession. Asian markets have shown mixed performance, adding another layer to the global economic landscape.