BNN Newsroom

Narcissistic Breakups: Navigating the Storm with Gillian Coote

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:21 am EST
Breaking up with someone who exhibits narcissistic tendencies can be a daunting experience, requiring a meticulous approach. Gillian Coote, a seasoned family lawyer and founder of Coote Family Lawyers, provides insightful guidance on how to navigate such difficult separations.

Narcissistic Tendencies and their Impact

Encountering individuals with narcissistic tendencies, although not as rare as true narcissists diagnosed with Narcissistic Personality Disorder, can still lead to turbulent separation processes. These individuals often display a lack of empathy, an unwillingness to compromise, and a tendency to create drama, making the breakup more challenging than usual. Coote emphasizes the importance of understanding the behavioral patterns of a narcissistic individual to brace oneself for potential retaliation, such as revenge tactics or emotional outbursts.

Staying Focused and Setting Boundaries

Staying focused on the end goal and not reacting to provocations is vital in dealing with narcissists, as they tend to thrive on creating anxiety. Setting boundaries is also crucial, particularly for couples with children. Coote recommends communicating through parenting apps and keeping records of any questionable behavior to protect oneself and one’s children.

Legal Rights and Strategies

Coote clarifies that both married and de facto couples have legal rights to property settlement and maintenance. She also recommends minimizing conflict and being strategic in picking battles during the legal process of separation to protect one’s mental health and wellbeing. The need for vigilance in recognizing red flags early on, especially for men entering relationships with children from previous marriages or relationships, is also stressed.

