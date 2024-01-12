en English
BNN Newsroom

Nagpur’s Garbage Woes: City Ranks 86th in Swachh Survekshan 2023

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:02 am EST
For the second consecutive year, Nagpur has been dealt a major blow in the Swachh Survekshan 2023 rankings, scoring zero in the garbage-free city category. This resulted in the city’s overall ranking plummeting to 86th out of 446 cities with a population exceeding 1 lakh in India. Despite the grim scoring, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) maintains that the city’s overall score has shown improvement compared to the previous year.

Efforts Overshadowed by Failure in Waste Management

The NMC has invested heavily in sanitation and waste management, hiring two private agencies for door-to-door garbage collection at an expense of over Rs. 7-8 crore per month. In addition, the corporation engaged the services of KPMG International, costing Rs. 10 lakh per month, to assist with the Swachh Survekshan. However, these efforts were overshadowed by the city’s failure in the garbage-free category, detracting from other achievements such as obtaining a water plus certificate for the reuse of treated sewage water.

Improvement in Overall Score Despite Setbacks

Dr. Gajendra Mahalle, Deputy Municipal Commissioner, expressed that while the city’s position is disappointing, it does not overlook the improvement in the overall score. Nagpur scored 6163.80 marks, which equates to a 64.88% score, marking an improvement from last year’s ranking of 124th.

Non-Processing of Solid Waste: The Primary Culprit

The key reason for Nagpur’s low ranking was identified as the non-processing of solid waste, a fact acknowledged by NMC’s Swachh brand ambassador, Kaustav Chatterjee. The city’s struggle with waste management and sanitation has been a recurring issue, impacting its ranking in the cleanliness survey. Unless solid waste management is effectively addressed, Nagpur’s aspirations of improving its ranking in the Swachh Survekshan may remain unfulfilled.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

