Nagpur’s Garbage Woes: City Ranks 86th in Swachh Survekshan 2023

For the second consecutive year, Nagpur has been dealt a major blow in the Swachh Survekshan 2023 rankings, scoring zero in the garbage-free city category. This resulted in the city’s overall ranking plummeting to 86th out of 446 cities with a population exceeding 1 lakh in India. Despite the grim scoring, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) maintains that the city’s overall score has shown improvement compared to the previous year.

Efforts Overshadowed by Failure in Waste Management

The NMC has invested heavily in sanitation and waste management, hiring two private agencies for door-to-door garbage collection at an expense of over Rs. 7-8 crore per month. In addition, the corporation engaged the services of KPMG International, costing Rs. 10 lakh per month, to assist with the Swachh Survekshan. However, these efforts were overshadowed by the city’s failure in the garbage-free category, detracting from other achievements such as obtaining a water plus certificate for the reuse of treated sewage water.

Improvement in Overall Score Despite Setbacks

Dr. Gajendra Mahalle, Deputy Municipal Commissioner, expressed that while the city’s position is disappointing, it does not overlook the improvement in the overall score. Nagpur scored 6163.80 marks, which equates to a 64.88% score, marking an improvement from last year’s ranking of 124th.

Non-Processing of Solid Waste: The Primary Culprit

The key reason for Nagpur’s low ranking was identified as the non-processing of solid waste, a fact acknowledged by NMC’s Swachh brand ambassador, Kaustav Chatterjee. The city’s struggle with waste management and sanitation has been a recurring issue, impacting its ranking in the cleanliness survey. Unless solid waste management is effectively addressed, Nagpur’s aspirations of improving its ranking in the Swachh Survekshan may remain unfulfilled.