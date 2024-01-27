Nagaland's Top Cops Honored with President's Medal for Distinguished Service

In a momentous recognition of service, Nagaland's Director General of Police (DGP), Rupin Sharma, has been awarded the President's Medal for distinguished service during the 75th Republic Day celebrations. This prestigious accolade, granted for an exceptional record of service, resourcefulness, and unwavering devotion to duty, has conferred a new height of honor upon Sharma and his dedicated career in law enforcement.

Unmatched Commitment to Law and Order

Sharma's unwavering commitment and exceptional service have not gone unnoticed. The Dimapur Ao Youth Organisation (DAYO) has extended its hearty congratulations to the decorated officer, acknowledging his significant contributions to enhancing regional safety and security. Sharma's unrelenting dedication to his role has set high standards for law enforcement across the nation, influencing his peers and inspiring future generations of officers.

Combating Social Evils

Moreover, Sharma's tireless efforts in combating drugs and substance abuse, trafficking, and extortion in Nagaland have earned him a place of respect in the society. DAYO, aligning with Sharma's values, appreciates his work as it mirrors their own commitment to unity and justice. The organization continues to support his work in maintaining law and order, which contributes to a safer Nagaland.

Shared Glory

Additionally, DAYO has commended Medozhalie Pienyu, the deputy commandant general of Home Guards and Civil Defence, for also receiving the President's Medal for distinguished service. The dual recognition of these officers underscores the commitment of Nagaland's law enforcement to upholding justice and maintaining peace in the region.

In conclusion, the President's Medal for distinguished service awarded to Nagaland's DGP Rupin Sharma and deputy commandant general Medozhalie Pienyu marks a significant milestone in their careers. It is a testament to their hard work, dedication, and relentless pursuit of justice, encouraging them to continue their extraordinary service to society.