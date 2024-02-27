Nagaland MLA Kevipodi Sophie Champions Kezoltsa Preservation Against Encroachment

In a significant move to protect one of Nagaland's biodiversity-rich areas, Kevipodi Sophie, MLA of the 14th Southern Angami Constituency-I, addressed the Nagaland Legislative Assembly regarding the urgent need to preserve Kezoltsa. This area, known for its rich ecological value, has become a point of contention due to encroachment and ecological exploitation, highlighting a complex land dispute involving the Southern Angami, Maram, and Mao communities.

Advertisment

Historical Significance and Current Dispute

Kezoltsa, a region cherished for its biodiversity, has historically been under the stewardship of the Southern Angami community. Despite their efforts to protect this ecological treasure, allegations have surfaced accusing the Manipur government, backed by the Mao Council, of encroachment. This has not only led to heightened tensions between the communities but also raised concerns over the preservation of the area's biodiversity and cultural heritage. The involvement of state governments adds a layer of complexity to a dispute rooted in traditional land ownership and ecological conservation.

Government Intervention and Community Response

Advertisment

During the fourth session of the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly, Sophie's call to action was met with support from Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton, who assured government intervention to resolve the dispute. Patton emphasized the significance of safeguarding Kezoltsa for future generations, recognizing it as an 'inherited treasure' that demands protection. The community's response, while hopeful for a resolution, underscores a broader narrative of indigenous communities fighting to preserve their land and heritage against government and corporate interests.

Ecological Preservation and the Future

The dispute over Kezoltsa is emblematic of broader issues facing indigenous communities in Nagaland and Manipur. The struggle for land rights, ecological preservation, and cultural heritage is intensified by external pressures from government actions and corporate interests. This case stresses the importance of recognizing and respecting indigenous territories and the role of local communities in biodiversity management, as highlighted in discussions surrounding the UN Convention on Biological Diversity and opposition to projects like the Tipaimukh High Dam in Manipur.

As the dispute continues, the focus remains on finding a peaceful resolution that honors the historical stewardship of the land by indigenous communities and ensures the preservation of Kezoltsa's rich biodiversity for generations to come. The commitment shown by local leaders and government officials offers a glimmer of hope in what has been a long-standing battle to protect not just land, but a way of life.