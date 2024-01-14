Nadine Lermite to Narrate the Story of ‘The Silence of the Sea’ at Gard Rhodanien Event

As France nears the 80th anniversary of the Liberation in 2024 and 2025, the Society of Arts, Letters and Sciences of Gard Rhodanien is set to host a riveting event featuring Nadine Lermite, a renowned screenwriter and director celebrated for her historical films. The event, to be held at the Léon-Alègre media library in Bagnols-sur-Cèze, delves into a remarkable chapter of French Resistance history, revolving around the clandestine publication of ‘The Silence of the Sea’.

The Silence of the Sea: A Symbol of Resistance

Written under the pseudonym Vercors by Jean Bruller, ‘The Silence of the Sea’ emerged as a beacon of defiance against Nazi occupation in February 1942. This 70-page book, unquestionably a scathing indictment against Nazi barbarity, was initially handcrafted and printed in a mere 350 copies. Despite the intense surveillance and threats posed by the occupying force, the book’s production and distribution were a testament to the audacity and resilience of those involved.

The Journey of the Book

The story of ‘The Silence of the Sea’ is one of extraordinary reach and impact. It found its way into over 100,000 hands, airdropped over occupied zones by R.A.F. pilots. The book’s influence crossed borders, reaching readers in Senegal, Quebec, Algiers, India, and New York. This remarkable journey led to the establishment of the publishing house Éditions de Minuit by Jean Bruller and Pierre de Lescure.

Nadine Lermite: Unfolding the Story

At the event, Nadine Lermite will delve into this political and literary journey, drawing from her 2021 documentary ‘Le Silence de la mer, an edition in the Resistance’. Lermite’s work highlights the risks and challenges faced by those involved in the book’s production and dissemination during a time of peril. The film provides a unique lens through which to understand the courage and commitment of those who stood against the tide.