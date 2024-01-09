en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Mystery and Controversy Surround Viral Stranger Things Levitating Halloween Display in Plainfield

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:57 pm EST
Mystery and Controversy Surround Viral Stranger Things Levitating Halloween Display in Plainfield

As the eerie aura of Halloween descended upon Plainfield, Illinois, a spectacle unlike any other emerged from the shadows. The Appel family, inspired by the popular Netflix series Stranger Things, unveiled an uncanny levitating display, featuring the character Max Mayfield, which quickly caught the attention of fans and media alike. The display’s illusion of levitation, shrouded in mystery, not only ignited a surge of intrigue but also sparked unexpected controversy within the community.

A Viral Mystery

The Appel family’s Halloween display seamlessly morphed fiction into reality, with their levitating mannequin of Max Mayfield seemingly defying gravity. Dave Appel, the creative mastermind behind the spectacle, deliberately chose to keep the levitation method a secret, stating it was not achieved with drones, helium, or balloons. This enigma turned the display into a viral sensation, captivating Stranger Things enthusiasts and casual observers alike, eager to decipher the mystery.

Controversy Amidst Popularity

However, the display’s popularity was a double-edged sword. The surge of visitors it attracted led to concerns among neighbors about the large crowds, unsettling the tranquillity of the community. The Appel family were initially planning to dismantle the display after two nights, due to the unexpected disruption caused.

Seeking a Compromise

Yet, the overwhelming community support prompted the Appels to reconsider. They embarked on discussions with local police, neighbors, and the homeowners’ association, seeking a compromise that would allow them to keep the display without disturbing the peace. They contemplated adjusting the display hours and communicated updates through their Facebook page and TikTok account, asking fans to wait until they had received approval from Plainfield Village Hall.

The entire episode underscores the delicate balance needed between individual creative endeavors and the impact they can have on community well-being. It also highlights the role media platforms such as Facebook and TikTok can play in facilitating communication and compromise amidst controversy.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
1 second ago
Cross Plains Man Faces Multiple Charges After Shooting Incident and High-Speed Chase
In the quiet Ripley County, a shooting incident has set the quiet community abuzz. The man at the center of this tumult is Mark Swafford, a 43-year-old resident of Cross Plains. This unforeseen event unfolded with swift intensity, leading to a high-speed chase and ending in a dramatic crash. Swafford, along with an unidentified passenger,
Cross Plains Man Faces Multiple Charges After Shooting Incident and High-Speed Chase
Dismantling the 'Jesus was Palestinian' Narrative: Debunking Media Misrepresentations
29 mins ago
Dismantling the 'Jesus was Palestinian' Narrative: Debunking Media Misrepresentations
Bronx Nonprofit Faces Severe Food Shortage: An Urgent Call for Community Support
34 mins ago
Bronx Nonprofit Faces Severe Food Shortage: An Urgent Call for Community Support
Diverse Topics in Health, Corporate Culture, and Achievements Featured in Latest CTV News Segments
1 second ago
Diverse Topics in Health, Corporate Culture, and Achievements Featured in Latest CTV News Segments
Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors' Relationship: Navigating Through Legal Turmoil
4 mins ago
Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors' Relationship: Navigating Through Legal Turmoil
Winston-Salem City Council Approves Sale of Apartment Complex Amid Tenant Concerns
22 mins ago
Winston-Salem City Council Approves Sale of Apartment Complex Amid Tenant Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
Ussumane Djalo: Premier League Clubs Eye Porto's Rising Star
34 seconds
Ussumane Djalo: Premier League Clubs Eye Porto's Rising Star
Katsuyori Shibata: A New Chapter with All Elite Wrestling
54 seconds
Katsuyori Shibata: A New Chapter with All Elite Wrestling
Falcons' Future: Arthur Blank Discusses Decision Not to Pursue Lamar Jackson
1 min
Falcons' Future: Arthur Blank Discusses Decision Not to Pursue Lamar Jackson
U.S. Representative Matt Rosendale Announces Intent to Impeach Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin
1 min
U.S. Representative Matt Rosendale Announces Intent to Impeach Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin
Arsenal's Reiss Nelson: Determined to Secure Starting Spot
1 min
Arsenal's Reiss Nelson: Determined to Secure Starting Spot
Unveiling the Financial Dynamics of the American Red Cross: The Economics of Blood Donation
3 mins
Unveiling the Financial Dynamics of the American Red Cross: The Economics of Blood Donation
Alabama Athlete and Huntsville Lawyer Pursue NFL Dreams
3 mins
Alabama Athlete and Huntsville Lawyer Pursue NFL Dreams
Ironwood's Linaclotide Shows Promise in Pediatric Constipation: Phase III Study Results
3 mins
Ironwood's Linaclotide Shows Promise in Pediatric Constipation: Phase III Study Results
Jacksonville Jaguars Dismiss Defensive Coordinator Mike Caldwell in Major Staff Overhaul
3 mins
Jacksonville Jaguars Dismiss Defensive Coordinator Mike Caldwell in Major Staff Overhaul
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
23 mins
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
2 hours
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
3 hours
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
3 hours
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
3 hours
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
3 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
3 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
7 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
9 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app