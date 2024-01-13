en English
BNN Newsroom

Mysterious Orange Hue of Afon Lwyd River in Pontypool Under Investigation

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:13 pm EST
Residents of the Welsh town of Pontypool witnessed an unusual spectacle as the Afon Lwyd river transformed into a striking orange hue. The unexpected color modification was first reported on Friday and continued into Saturday morning, leaving the local populace in a state of surprise and concern. Both Natural Resources Wales (NRW), the national environmental regulator, and the Coal Authority confirmed their awareness of the situation and an ongoing investigation.

Possible Mine Water Discharge

The Coal Authority, in its response to the event, alluded to the possibility of a mine water discharge in the vicinity. Coal mining has been a significant part of Wales’ history, and the discharge of mine water, rich in iron and other minerals, could potentially cause such color alterations in a river. The organizations are working in collaboration with other partners to ascertain the cause and evaluate the environmental implications of the incident.

A Recurring Phenomenon

This incident is not an isolated one. In May 2023, the River Dee in North Wales underwent a similar color metamorphosis to a bright orange shade. The cause, as identified then, was extreme localized rainfall affecting the river catchment. With weather patterns becoming increasingly unpredictable due to climate change, such incidents may not be as rare as they once were. Natural Resources Wales continues to monitor these occurrences closely.

Call to Action

Jon Goldsworthy, the NRW Duty Tactical Manager for South East Wales, has called on the public to report any suspected pollution incidents to NRW. As the investigation into the Afon Lwyd’s dramatic color change continues, residents and local authorities are playing a crucial role in keeping a vigilant eye on their environment and ensuring its protection for future generations.

BNN Newsroom
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

