Mysterious Disappearance of Tagged Hen Harrier Shalimar Sparks RSPB Investigation in Angus

RSPB Scotland has launched an investigation into the sudden and suspicious disappearance of a young female hen harrier, named Shalimar, whose satellite data transmission ceased abruptly on February 15. Originating from the Mar Lodge Estate in Aberdeenshire, Shalimar's last known location was in the Glen Esk area of Angus, sparking concerns over wildlife crime in the region.

Extensive Search Efforts

Following the disappearance, a coordinated search was conducted by the National Wildlife Crime Unit, Police Scotland, and RSPB staff in Glen Esk. Despite exhaustive efforts, neither Shalimar nor her tracking tag has been recovered, leaving conservationists puzzled and concerned about her fate. This incident marks the fourth disappearance of a tagged hen harrier in the area since 2017, highlighting a troubling pattern.

Rising Concerns Over Wildlife Crime

The loss of Shalimar raises significant alarms over the safety of hen harriers in Scotland, a species already facing numerous threats to its survival. The RSPB has openly expressed concerns about potential wildlife crimes, particularly given the history of raptor persecution in the region. Efforts to conserve the hen harrier population have been ongoing, with the Mar Lodge Estate being a notable success story in habitat management and breeding encouragement.

Legislative Measures and Appeal for Information

In response to the ongoing threat to raptors, the new Wildlife Management and Muirburn Bill has been introduced in Scotland, aiming to strengthen protections against wildlife crime. The RSPB urges anyone with information about Shalimar's disappearance to come forward, hoping to shed light on the circumstances surrounding these recurring incidents. The investigation underscores the broader challenges of conserving Scotland's raptors and the critical need for public cooperation and legislative support.

As the search for Shalimar continues, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities faced by Scotland's wildlife and the importance of collective efforts in combating illegal activities threatening their existence. The outcome of this investigation may offer insights into the effectiveness of recent legislative measures and the ongoing battle against wildlife crime.