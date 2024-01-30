Mysterious Death of Trader Sparks Tension in Kwara's Baboko Market

The death of a trader in Kwara State's Baboko market, under mysterious circumstances, has sparked a wave of tension that threatens to erupt into protests. The trader, named Medinat, was reportedly embroiled in a shop allocation dispute with a fellow trader identified as Mariam Babatunde Arolahun.

A Dispute Turned Deadly

The confrontation escalated when Mariam allegedly poured a substance, believed to be urine, on Medinat. Shortly after this unsettling incident, Medinat tragically passed away, leaving a community in shock and raising a myriad of questions about the circumstances surrounding her death. The news of this incident has cast a pall of fear and uncertainty over the bustling Baboko market.

An Unresolved Conflict

Following Medinat's death, the local government took a decisive step by closing down the disputed shops, an effort to prevent further altercations. However, this move was met with resistance as Mariam reportedly obtained a court order to reopen the shops, further escalating the situation. The market union is now on edge, threatening to protest if the local government does not resolve the issue.

Questionable Detainment

In a twist of events, Medinat's son Nurudeen claimed that he and his brother were detained by individuals posing as police officers. He alleges these were at the behest of Mariam, adding another layer of complexity to the already tense situation. The market union has stepped in, petitioning the Kwara state commissioner of Police regarding Mariam's alleged threats to the market's wellbeing.

In the face of these troubling developments, the traders of Baboko market and their union stand united, demanding justice for Medinat and a solution to the ongoing dispute.