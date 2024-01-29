Mysore Teeming with Tourists Amid Extended Republic Day Weekend

With a kaleidoscope of cultures, Mysore, or Mysuru, as it's fondly known, is currently witnessing a significant upswing in tourist arrivals. The city, renowned for its magnificent palaces, tranquil gardens, and picturesque hills, is teeming with visitors, with its allure amplified following the New Year and Sankranti festival celebrations. The surge in visitors, aligning with a three-day extended weekend encompassing Republic Day, Fourth Saturday, and Sunday, has swelled the city's popular attractions, including the Mysore Palace, Chamundi Hill, Zoo, Karanji Lake, Brindavan Gardens, and Jaganmohan Palace.

A City in High Demand

The influx of tourists from various parts of the state and other states has resulted in fully booked hotels, lodges, and other accommodations across the city. Parking facilities, too, are at their maximum capacity, with vehicles packed tightly together, indicating the high demand for Mysore's rich cultural offerings.

Managing the Tourist Rush

Local authorities are grappling with the situation, striving to manage the tourist rush to ensure a better experience for visitors. The city, known for its seamless blend of historical grandeur and modern charm, has witnessed long queues and limited access to key landmarks such as Mysore Palace and Chamundi Hill. Anticipating the rush to subside by Monday morning as the extended weekend concludes, authorities are working steadfastly to ensure the city continues to charm its visitors and sustain its touristic appeal.