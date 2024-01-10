My Rock Ministry: A Beacon of Support for Low-Income Households in Texas

In the small town of Munday, Texas, a glimmer of hope shines through the hardships faced by low-income households grappling with emergency home repairs. Spearheading this beacon of support is My Rock Ministry, a local church led by Pastor Jesse Villanueva, who has dedicated the past four years to providing crucial assistance to those in need.

Touching Lives and Mending Homes

From fixing old floors to installing grab bars and building wheelchair ramps, the ministry’s endeavors have been a lifeline for residents struggling to make ends meet. Among them is Maria Santos, a single mother who received a water heater courtesy of the church’s donations, sparing her the substantial burden of purchasing one. The sense of relief and gratitude from those assisted by My Rock Ministry is palpable, reflecting the significance of the church’s work.

A Testament of Impact

Pastor Villanueva and his wife Jasmin have led the congregation in making a profound impact on the community. The ministry has successfully responded to 333 calls for help, a testament to their dedication and the dire need for their services. Yet, the operation of this lifeline relies heavily on the generosity of volunteers and donations. The challenge is to sustain this momentum, ensuring the ministry can continue to touch lives and mend homes.

Expanding Reach and Seeking Support

The church’s outreach extended further when Munday became part of Abilene’s 2-1-1 hotline, a resource connecting callers to local assistance services across numerous Texas counties. In this expanded capacity, My Rock Ministry is seeking more volunteers, particularly those with handy work experience and Spanish speakers, to better serve the evolving needs of the community. Donations and volunteers are both indispensable for the ministry to sustain its mission and assist more residents in the future.