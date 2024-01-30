Murata Manufacturing Unveils High-Performance Automotive-Grade Power Inductors

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., a leading producer of passive electronic components, has unveiled the DFE2MCPH_JL series, its latest line of automotive-grade power inductors. These components are custom-designed for automotive powertrain and safety equipment, marking a significant advancement in the industry.

Revolutionary Performance Improvements

The DFE2MCPH_JL series includes power inductors with values of 0.33 microhenries (μH) and 0.47 microhenries (μH). These inductors exhibit remarkable performance enhancements in comparison to the company's preceding DFE2MCAH_J0 series. The new 0.33 microhenry (μH) power inductor achieves a notable 38% reduction in direct current (DC) resistance, falling to 18 milliohms (mOhm), coupled with a 31% surge in rated current, up to 5.1 amperes (A) for the same temperature rise.

Enhanced Current Ratings

Furthermore, the rated current for a specified inductance decline for the 0.33 microhenry inductor has experienced a substantial 64% increase, reaching 6.9 amperes (A). This impressive leap signifies a marked improvement in the inductor's efficiency and performance, a testament to Murata Manufacturing's commitment to innovation and quality.

High Withstand Voltage and Broad Operating Temperature Range

The DFE2MCPH_JL series also stands out with a withstand voltage of 40 volts (V), housed in a compact 0806-inch size package. These inductors are engineered to function effectively within a broad temperature range of -40 degrees Celsius (°C) to +155 degrees Celsius (°C), with measures in place for current derating, ensuring robustness and reliability in a variety of automotive applications. Murata Manufacturing has future plans to expand the inductance value range, in response to market needs, broadening the scope of automotive applications.