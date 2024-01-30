Munawar Faruqui: From Legal Turmoil to Television Triumph

In the midst of an ongoing investigation, stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui continues to carve a successful career in the entertainment industry. Faruqui, who was arrested in January 2021 for allegedly making objectionable remarks about Hindu deities during a show in Indore, has seen the case against him extend due to a delayed chargesheet. The police await the state government's permission to file the chargesheet under Indian Penal Code section 295-A, a procedural requirement as per the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Arrest and Bail

Following a complaint by Eklavya Singh Gaur, the son of a local BJP MLA, Faruqui along with four others were arrested. The comedian endured 35 days in Indore's central jail before being released on interim bail by the Supreme Court on February 6, 2021.

Triumphant on Television

Despite the legal turbulences, Faruqui's professional journey continues unabated. He recently clinched victory in the 17th edition of the reality TV show Bigg Boss and the inaugural season of Lock-Up, aired on two OTT platforms. His win at Bigg Boss 17 not only earned him the trophy but also a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh and a Hyundai Creta car. Celebrating his victory amidst a crowd of ecstatic fans on the streets of Mumbai, Faruqui stood as a testament to resilience in the face of adversity.

Bigg Boss 17: A Riveting Journey

The 17th season of Bigg Boss, which premiered on October 15, 2023, brought together a dynamic mix of 17 contestants, including various celebrities and a wild card entrant. Faruqui emerged victorious, beating TV actor Abhishek Kumar, the first runner-up. Other finalists included Mannara Chopra, Arun Mashettey, and Ankita Lokhande. Despite facing controversies during his stint on the show, Faruqui's journey in the Bigg Boss house was marked by determination and fortitude, resulting in his ultimate triumph.