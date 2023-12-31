en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Mumbai Police Crackdown on Rave Party: An Effort to Curb the City’s Drug Trade

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:23 am EST
Mumbai Police Crackdown on Rave Party: An Effort to Curb the City’s Drug Trade

The dawn of the New Year in Thani, Mumbai, was marred by the sudden crackdown of a rave party by local law enforcement. A hundred individuals were apprehended as a result of this operation, aimed at curbing illegal activities such as the rampant use of banned substances often found at such gatherings.

Incident Details

Thane Police made their move on the pre-New Year Eve rave, where drugs and alcohol were reportedly in free flow. The venue, a private plot, bore witness to the seizure of large volumes of liquor, a variety of drugs, and other illicit items. The event, characterized by loud music and revellers in high spirits, had been promoted through social media. The alleged organizer is a local resident of Thane. The raid was overseen by high-ranking officials, including Deputy Commissioner of Police Shivraj Patil.

Public Reaction and Concerns

The incident has sparked off a wave of concern among local residents and activists. The close proximity of the party venue to police establishments has raised questions about the effectiveness of law enforcement in curbing such activities. The incident has also shone a spotlight on the challenge of policing illegal rave parties in urban areas, and the constant struggle against the drug trade in metropolises like Mumbai.

Next Steps for Law Enforcement

As a result of the operation, those arrested at the party are now being processed by the authorities. Charges may range from drug possession to consumption, depending on the findings of the ongoing investigation. The police are determined to uncover the full extent of the activities that took place at the party, including the identification of any additional suspects involved. This crackdown forms part of a broader campaign to enforce drug-related laws and maintain public safety, especially in the run-up to New Year’s Eve celebrations.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Empathy in Healthcare: The Bond that Bolsters Patient Well-being

By Saboor Bayat

Straits Times Index Surges, Breaking Above 3,150 Mark

By Waqas Arain

Edmonton's Approach to Homeless Encampments: A Study in Controversy

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Lifestyle, Not Genetics, Key Factor in Majority of Cancer Cases

By Rafia Tasleem

Swift Response to Fire in Singaporean Flat Ensures Safety of Residents ...
@BNN Newsroom · 33 seconds
Swift Response to Fire in Singaporean Flat Ensures Safety of Residents ...
heart comment 0
Lee Sun Gyun’s Tragic End: A Tale of Extortion, False Accusations, and Media Misrepresentation

By BNN Correspondents

Lee Sun Gyun's Tragic End: A Tale of Extortion, False Accusations, and Media Misrepresentation
End of a Four-Decade Search: New Zealand Couple Reunite with Late Amah’s Family

By Mazhar Abbas

End of a Four-Decade Search: New Zealand Couple Reunite with Late Amah's Family
DCI Detectives Unearth Counterfeit Educational Material Operation in Nairobi

By Israel Ojoko

DCI Detectives Unearth Counterfeit Educational Material Operation in Nairobi
Australia’s Housing Market of 2023: A Tale of Extremes

By Geeta Pillai

Australia's Housing Market of 2023: A Tale of Extremes
Latest Headlines
World News
Cristiano Ronaldo: A Year of Triumph, Leading Goal Scorer of 2023
57 seconds
Cristiano Ronaldo: A Year of Triumph, Leading Goal Scorer of 2023
A Week of Hockey: Victories, Announcements, and Strategy
1 min
A Week of Hockey: Victories, Announcements, and Strategy
2024 European Parliament Elections: A Potential Shift Towards the Right
1 min
2024 European Parliament Elections: A Potential Shift Towards the Right
Lulu Sun Considers Switching Sports Nationality to New Zealand: A Potential Game-Changer
2 mins
Lulu Sun Considers Switching Sports Nationality to New Zealand: A Potential Game-Changer
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
2 mins
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
President Petro Reflects on Mixed Year, Celebrates Single-Digit Inflation Success
3 mins
President Petro Reflects on Mixed Year, Celebrates Single-Digit Inflation Success
Daniel Quizon Takes the Lead in the Philippine National Chess Championships.
3 mins
Daniel Quizon Takes the Lead in the Philippine National Chess Championships.
Manchester United Loss Spurs Criticism; FPL Community Prepares for Player Departures
4 mins
Manchester United Loss Spurs Criticism; FPL Community Prepares for Player Departures
Disputed Two-Point Conversion Ignites Debate on NFL Officiating
4 mins
Disputed Two-Point Conversion Ignites Debate on NFL Officiating
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
2 mins
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
7 mins
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
9 mins
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
17 mins
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
6 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
6 hours
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
A Look Back at 2023: 10 Record-Breaking Global Events
7 hours
A Look Back at 2023: 10 Record-Breaking Global Events
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
9 hours
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
13 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app