BNN Newsroom

Multicommunication in the Workplace: A Distraction or an Asset?

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:15 pm EST


As the world becomes more interconnected, the concept of ‘multicommunication’ in the workplace is gaining attention, according to recent British-Canadian research published in the journal Computers In Human Behavior Reports. The study examines the phenomenon where employees use multiple communication tools at the same time, like checking social networks during a meeting or simultaneously managing an email and a phone call.

Understanding Multicommunication

The study acknowledges the potential cognitive demands of multicommunication and its possible negative impacts on attention span and efficiency due to constant task switching. However, it also sheds light on the potential benefits of this practice. In instances where multicommunication is closely related to an employee’s main task, it could lead to the generation of innovative ideas that contribute to the discussion at hand.

Managing Multicommunication

The researchers emphasize that the key isn’t to eliminate multicommunication but to manage it effectively. They stress the importance of how individuals handle their multicommunicating habits rather than the act itself. Employers and managers are encouraged to create environments that minimize distractions and regulate communication flow, such as implementing rules for instant messaging and managing email traffic.

From Frustration to Asset

The study suggests that with proper management, multicommunication can shift from being a source of frustration to an asset in the workplace. It can enhance productivity, encourage innovative thinking, and foster a dynamic work environment. The findings of the 2023 Business Communication Landscape report cited in the study underscore the impact of effective communication on team productivity.

The research calls for a shift in perspective towards communication in the workplace. It argues for the need to embrace and effectively manage multicommunication, thereby transforming it from a potential distraction into a tool for productivity, innovation, and engagement.

BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

