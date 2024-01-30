Mu Sigma Inc Showcases Advanced AI Tools at Microsoft's Technology Center

In a groundbreaking move, leading data analytics and decision sciences company Mu Sigma Inc is set to present its advanced computer vision and generative AI tools at Microsoft's Technology Center. This showcase features the 'Smart Lobby' application, a cutting-edge tool designed to enhance business efficiency by tracking and analyzing customer or employee movements within their facilities.
Mu Sigma's Innovative Smart Lobby Application
The Smart Lobby application is a testament to technological advancement, equipped with human motion tracking, heatmap signatures for crowd density analysis, and route tracking. With these features, businesses can monitor the flow of people in specific areas, gaining valuable insights into movement patterns and behaviors.
A Strategic Collaboration with Microsoft
As a Certified Microsoft Partner on the Azure Marketplace, Mu Sigma offers solutions across the Decision Support Ecosystem. By assisting Fortune 500 companies in solving complex problems, Mu Sigma integrates complexity science and algorithmic knowledge to drive innovation and growth. This collaboration with Microsoft is a reflection of Mu Sigma's commitment to industrializing decision-making processes, blending human creativity and advanced technology.
Reimagining Problem-Solving through Technology
Dhiraj Rajaram, the CEO of Mu Sigma, emphasizes the importance of viewing problem spaces holistically. A segmented approach can often lead to incomplete solutions, while a holistic perspective allows for comprehensive problem-solving. Microsoft India's Chief Partner Officer, Mithun Sundar, echoes this sentiment, acknowledging the value of Mu Sigma's innovative problem-solving methods. Visitors to the Microsoft Technology Center can experience these cutting-edge solutions firsthand through personalized consultations, workshops, and demonstrations.
The content provided is an advertorial from BusinessWire India, and ANI disclaims any responsibility for it.