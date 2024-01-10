MTV Veterans Join 'The Traitors' Season 2: Embracing New Challenges

Reality television personalities Chris 'CT' Tamburello, Trishelle Cannatella, and Johnny 'Bananas' Devenanzio are set to grace the screens once again in season 2 of Peacock's 'The Traitors.' The trio, renowned for their performances on MTV's 'The Challenge,' expressed their delight in joining a cast that aligns closer to their age group and shared life experiences.

Advertisment

Engaging with Fellow Reality Veterans

Tamburello, at 43, cherished the opportunity to compete alongside other reality show veterans hailing from popular programs such as 'Survivor,' 'Big Brother,' and 'Real Housewives.' The familiar faces and shared experiences lent an atmosphere of camaraderie.

Appreciating the Old Guard

Advertisment

Devenanzio, 41, valued the representation of the 'old guard' in the show. The humor among the cast seemed more relatable and the atmosphere more welcoming, a reflection of the smaller age gap among the participants.

Improved Care and Safety Measures

The contestants also noted the enhanced level of care and safety precautions on 'The Traitors' as compared to 'The Challenge.' Cannatella, 44, praised the provision of wetsuits for a particular mission. Devenanzio recalled a comprehensive safety lesson they were given, emphasizing the production's commitment to contestant wellbeing.

Advertisment

Anticipating the Competitive Fray

Devenanzio is keen to leverage the interpersonal skills he developed on 'The Challenge' in this new setting. Cannatella sees 'The Traitors' as a game better suited to her mental and emotional strength. The three believe their seasoned experience on 'The Challenge' provides them a competitive edge over other participants, given that the show amalgamates elements from various reality competitions.

Season 2 of 'The Traitors' is poised to premiere on Peacock, providing a stage for these reality TV veterans to showcase their competitive mettle anew.