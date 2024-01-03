en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Mount Diablo Springs to Life with ‘Discover Diablo’ Program

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:05 pm EST
Mount Diablo Springs to Life with ‘Discover Diablo’ Program

Mount Diablo, the crown jewel of the East Bay, is set to spring into life with the commencement of the 2024 Discover Diablo program. The initiative, run by the nonprofit group Save Mount Diablo, is a vibrant tapestry of 36 outdoor activities, designed to cater to a broad spectrum of interests, capabilities, and ages.

‘Discover Diablo’ – A Beacon of Community Engagement

The Discover Diablo program is more than a series of outdoor experiences; it’s a clarion call for community engagement and a celebration of the region’s rich ecological and cultural tapestry. From mountain biking, guided hikes, and spider tours to open-air painting and exclusive access to restricted areas of the park – the program promises a unique blend of adventure, education, and connection.

A Strong Support Web

The initiative enjoys the support of Martinez Refining Company, a company recently under the spotlight for environmental issues. By sponsoring the Discover Diablo program, the company aligns itself with the mission of local land conservation, effectively contributing to the preservation of Mount Diablo’s natural beauty and diversity. This collaboration symbolizes a significant stride towards balancing industrial growth with environmental responsibility.

Embracing the Great Outdoors

Interested participants can immerse themselves in the realm of the ‘Discover Diablo’ program by registering in advance via Eventbrite. The event calendar, updated a month in advance, is available on the Save Mount Diablo website, allowing enthusiasts to plan their outdoor adventures effectively.

In conclusion, the Discover Diablo program paves the way for people to explore conserved private lands and learn about their significance. It’s more than a journey through the great outdoors; it’s a journey of discovery, connection, and conservation.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
2 seconds ago
Raider Wrestlers Battle it out at the Freeman Winter Classic
The Freeman Winter Classic wrestling event, held on December 30 in Rockford, Washington, witnessed a robust participation of eight wrestlers from Raider among 17 teams. The participants varied vastly in size, yet they all brought fierce competition to the mat. Francis Louie’s Rigorous Journey to Fourth Place Among the noteworthy performances, Francis Louie, wrestling at
Raider Wrestlers Battle it out at the Freeman Winter Classic
Michelle Obama: A Legacy of Public Service and Community Engagement
12 seconds ago
Michelle Obama: A Legacy of Public Service and Community Engagement
Adam Driver Reveals Personal Life and Fatherhood on 'SmartLess' Podcast
9 mins ago
Adam Driver Reveals Personal Life and Fatherhood on 'SmartLess' Podcast
Fifth Circuit Rules EMTALA Does Not Mandate Abortions: Texas Doctors Left in Uncertainty
2 seconds ago
Fifth Circuit Rules EMTALA Does Not Mandate Abortions: Texas Doctors Left in Uncertainty
Mumbai Anti-Narcotics Cell Seizes High-Quality Hashish, Arrests Two Drug Peddlers
2 seconds ago
Mumbai Anti-Narcotics Cell Seizes High-Quality Hashish, Arrests Two Drug Peddlers
Beyond Retro and Converse Join Forces: A Sustainable Sneaker Collaboration
5 seconds ago
Beyond Retro and Converse Join Forces: A Sustainable Sneaker Collaboration
Latest Headlines
World News
Michelle Obama: A Legacy of Public Service and Community Engagement
12 seconds
Michelle Obama: A Legacy of Public Service and Community Engagement
Critique of President Joe Biden's 2023 Accomplishments Sparks Skepticism
16 seconds
Critique of President Joe Biden's 2023 Accomplishments Sparks Skepticism
Morriston Hospital Suspends Routine Visits Amid Rising Infections
26 seconds
Morriston Hospital Suspends Routine Visits Amid Rising Infections
Scottie Scheffler's Top Spot in World Golf Ranking Faces Stiff Competition in 2024
59 seconds
Scottie Scheffler's Top Spot in World Golf Ranking Faces Stiff Competition in 2024
Voters Should Determine Trump's Eligibility, Argues Attorney Christina Bobb
1 min
Voters Should Determine Trump's Eligibility, Argues Attorney Christina Bobb
Ashland, Missouri: Bond Election and Presidential Primaries in Spotlight
1 min
Ashland, Missouri: Bond Election and Presidential Primaries in Spotlight
West Michigan Health Departments Distribute Free Radon Test Kits
2 mins
West Michigan Health Departments Distribute Free Radon Test Kits
US Supreme Court Asked to Review Health Insurer's $130,000 Mental Health Coverage Denial
2 mins
US Supreme Court Asked to Review Health Insurer's $130,000 Mental Health Coverage Denial
Prominent Horse Trainer Chad Brown Arraigned on Obstruction Charge
2 mins
Prominent Horse Trainer Chad Brown Arraigned on Obstruction Charge
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
14 mins
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
21 mins
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
1 hour
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
2 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
2 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
3 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
3 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
3 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
3 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app