Mount Diablo Springs to Life with ‘Discover Diablo’ Program

Mount Diablo, the crown jewel of the East Bay, is set to spring into life with the commencement of the 2024 Discover Diablo program. The initiative, run by the nonprofit group Save Mount Diablo, is a vibrant tapestry of 36 outdoor activities, designed to cater to a broad spectrum of interests, capabilities, and ages.

‘Discover Diablo’ – A Beacon of Community Engagement

The Discover Diablo program is more than a series of outdoor experiences; it’s a clarion call for community engagement and a celebration of the region’s rich ecological and cultural tapestry. From mountain biking, guided hikes, and spider tours to open-air painting and exclusive access to restricted areas of the park – the program promises a unique blend of adventure, education, and connection.

A Strong Support Web

The initiative enjoys the support of Martinez Refining Company, a company recently under the spotlight for environmental issues. By sponsoring the Discover Diablo program, the company aligns itself with the mission of local land conservation, effectively contributing to the preservation of Mount Diablo’s natural beauty and diversity. This collaboration symbolizes a significant stride towards balancing industrial growth with environmental responsibility.

Embracing the Great Outdoors

Interested participants can immerse themselves in the realm of the ‘Discover Diablo’ program by registering in advance via Eventbrite. The event calendar, updated a month in advance, is available on the Save Mount Diablo website, allowing enthusiasts to plan their outdoor adventures effectively.

In conclusion, the Discover Diablo program paves the way for people to explore conserved private lands and learn about their significance. It’s more than a journey through the great outdoors; it’s a journey of discovery, connection, and conservation.