BNN Newsroom

Mother and Daughter’s Unique Family Story: Niece Older Than Uncle

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:20 am EST
Mother and Daughter’s Unique Family Story: Niece Older Than Uncle

In an extraordinary family story from Mildenhall, Suffolk, Berin Krenek, a 43-year-old nurse, and her daughter Kimberley, have created an unusual familial link between their children. Berin, who had her fifth child, Ezra, at the age of 40, and Kimberley, who brought her first child, Khalani, into the world at the age of 20, have forged a unique bond between their children. Born just four weeks apart, Khalani and Ezra share an unconventional relationship: Khalani is actually Ezra’s niece.

An Unconventional Bond

The unusual circumstances surrounding these births drew both criticism and ‘abuse’ directed towards Berin. Many found it difficult to comprehend that she was pregnant at an age when she was already on the verge of becoming a grandmother. However, in the face of criticism, the experience turned out to be a special one. Both mother and daughter supported each other through their pregnancies, strengthening their bond.

A Journey From Kenya To Suffolk

Berin’s journey to motherhood began under arduous circumstances. She had her first child, Kimberley, in Kenya at the young age of 18, amid challenging cultural expectations. She later married at the age of 27 and went on to have a total of five children. Her resilience and tenacity are evident in her return to her active lifestyle post-pregnancy.

A Unique Family Story

Kimberley, now 24 and a teacher, cherishes the unique bond she shared with her mother during their simultaneous pregnancies. Equally special is the relationship between the two children, Khalani and Ezra. They are being raised closely together and are often mistaken for twins. Despite the unusual circumstances, the family embraces their unique story with joy, finding it a fun narrative to share.

BNN Newsroom
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

