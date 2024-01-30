Subscribe

0

#BNN Newsroom

Mosfilm Celebrates Century-Long Journey Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Mosfilm, the iconic Russian film studio, marks its 100th anniversary amid geopolitical tensions, with Director General Karen Shakhnazarov seeing an opportunity for Russian cinema. The studio continues to thrive, contributing to the resurgence of the Russian box office.

author-image
BNN Correspondents
New Update
Mosfilm Celebrates Century-Long Journey Amid Geopolitical Tensions

As the clock ticks over a century, Mosfilm, the state-owned titan of Soviet and Russian cinema, raises its glass to a hundred years of illustrious film-making. This centenarian studio, the creator of timeless classics like 'Battleship Potemkin' and 'Solaris', stands as a beacon of Russian cinematic prowess and resilience.

Geopolitical Tensions: A Silver Lining for Russian Cinema

Karen Shakhnazarov, Mosfilm's director general for over a quarter of a century, views the ongoing geopolitical standoff between Moscow and the West through an unexpected lens. Amidst the escalating conflict in Ukraine, he perceives a silver lining: an opportunity for the Russian film industry to thrive. Shakhnazarov argues that the reduction of Western films in Russian cinemas can serve as a catalyst to enhance the local industry's standard and output.

Russian Box Office: A Flourishing Landscape

The ripple effects of this geopolitical situation have already been felt at the Russian box office. In 2023, revenues soared to a colossal 40 billion rubles ($450 million), nearing pre-pandemic levels. Russian films were the driving force behind this resurgence, contributing a significant 28 billion rubles to the total. The thriving box office figures indicate a resilient and robust Russian film industry, ready to rise to Shakhnazarov's challenge.

Mosfilm: A Legacy of Endurance and Innovation

Over its century-long journey, Mosfilm has weathered various historical storms: the strict censorship of the Soviet Communist era and the economic challenges that followed the Soviet Union's collapse. Yet, through it all, the studio has remained a cinematic powerhouse. Today, Mosfilm boasts high-tech facilities, expansive outdoor sets, advanced recording and editing studios, cutting-edge CGI capabilities, and a state-of-the-art cinema complex.

While acknowledging Mosfilm's state ownership, Shakhnazarov takes pride in the studio's financial self-sufficiency. Echoing the Russian government's stance, he also expressed support for what the Kremlin terms a 'special military operation' in Ukraine. This support is mirrored in the studio's filmography, with war-themed productions enjoying immense popularity in Russia. As Mosfilm steps into its second century, it continues to reflect and shape the narratives of its time.