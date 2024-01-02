Morgan Branaman: A Queen Engaged in Community and Preparing for State Pageant

Morgan Branaman, the 2023 Jackson County Fair queen and Miss Congeniality, has been interlacing her reign with an array of community activities since clinching the title. The Seymour resident and Brownstown Central High School alumna has gracefully carried out her duties, reinforcing the spirit of camaraderie in Jackson County.

Community Involvement

Ambassador of goodwill, Branaman, alongside Carly Kaiser and Rebecca Lucas, her court members, has been an active participant in numerous county events. These include the Jackson County Watermelon Festival, the Seymour Oktoberfest, and Fort Vallonia Days parades. Moreover, she served dinner at a fundraiser for HOPE Medora Goes Pink, a community initiative battling breast cancer. This hands-on engagement has allowed Branaman to meet new people and experience the unison of her community during various events.

County Queens Day

Branaman also graced the County Queens Day at the Indiana State Fair, where she interacted with other fair queens from across the state. This event not only provided her with insights into the responsibilities of a queen but also reinforced her love for community service.

Preparation for the State Pageant

As the next chapter of her journey, Branaman is preparing for the Indiana State Fair queen pageant, where she will be competing against 83 other contestants. The event, involving interviews, speeches, and modeling, will culminate in a final round where the top 16 contestants vie for the title of Miss Indiana State Fair 2024. The public is invited to the preliminary and final judging at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis.

Preparation for the state contest has been an enriching experience for Branaman. By seeking advice from former queens and honing her interview and public speaking skills, she aims to gain more confidence in her speaking skills and stage presence. She has also been stepping out of her comfort zone by participating in a livestock show.

Academics and Further Engagement

Branaman, a second-year psychology major at Purdue University, is also involved with the College Mentors for Kids program. During school breaks, she steps into the role of a substitute teacher, further integrating her into the community and enriching her overall experience.