en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Morgan Branaman: A Queen Engaged in Community and Preparing for State Pageant

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:14 pm EST
Morgan Branaman: A Queen Engaged in Community and Preparing for State Pageant

Morgan Branaman, the 2023 Jackson County Fair queen and Miss Congeniality, has been interlacing her reign with an array of community activities since clinching the title. The Seymour resident and Brownstown Central High School alumna has gracefully carried out her duties, reinforcing the spirit of camaraderie in Jackson County.

Community Involvement

Ambassador of goodwill, Branaman, alongside Carly Kaiser and Rebecca Lucas, her court members, has been an active participant in numerous county events. These include the Jackson County Watermelon Festival, the Seymour Oktoberfest, and Fort Vallonia Days parades. Moreover, she served dinner at a fundraiser for HOPE Medora Goes Pink, a community initiative battling breast cancer. This hands-on engagement has allowed Branaman to meet new people and experience the unison of her community during various events.

County Queens Day

Branaman also graced the County Queens Day at the Indiana State Fair, where she interacted with other fair queens from across the state. This event not only provided her with insights into the responsibilities of a queen but also reinforced her love for community service.

Preparation for the State Pageant

As the next chapter of her journey, Branaman is preparing for the Indiana State Fair queen pageant, where she will be competing against 83 other contestants. The event, involving interviews, speeches, and modeling, will culminate in a final round where the top 16 contestants vie for the title of Miss Indiana State Fair 2024. The public is invited to the preliminary and final judging at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis.

Preparation for the state contest has been an enriching experience for Branaman. By seeking advice from former queens and honing her interview and public speaking skills, she aims to gain more confidence in her speaking skills and stage presence. She has also been stepping out of her comfort zone by participating in a livestock show.

Academics and Further Engagement

Branaman, a second-year psychology major at Purdue University, is also involved with the College Mentors for Kids program. During school breaks, she steps into the role of a substitute teacher, further integrating her into the community and enriching her overall experience.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

How Global Reinsurance Managed Record-Breaking National Catastrophic Losses in 2023

By Nimrah Khatoon

Acorns Charity Appeals for Unwanted Christmas Presents to Support Their Mission

By BNN Correspondents

Therap Services Unveils Innovative Document Storage Module for Enhanced Compliance and Operations

By BNN Correspondents

Barratt Developments' Philanthropy: Over £520,000 Donated to Scottish Charities in 2023

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Tariq Ahmad Zargar Inspects Developmental Projects, Pushes for Sustain ...
@BNN Newsroom · 12 mins
Tariq Ahmad Zargar Inspects Developmental Projects, Pushes for Sustain ...
heart comment 0
Abandoned Puppies and Tragic Loss: Test of Resilience for Northern Ireland’s Animal Charities

By BNN Correspondents

Abandoned Puppies and Tragic Loss: Test of Resilience for Northern Ireland's Animal Charities
Keene Public Library to Host Interactive Escape Room Event for Teens and Tweens

By Israel Ojoko

Keene Public Library to Host Interactive Escape Room Event for Teens and Tweens
Ex-Undercover Cop’s New Mission: Battling Drug Abuse and Homelessness

By Mazhar Abbas

Ex-Undercover Cop's New Mission: Battling Drug Abuse and Homelessness
Amy’s Journey of Self-Discovery in 2023: A Tale of Resilience Amid Adversity

By Quadri Adejumo

Amy's Journey of Self-Discovery in 2023: A Tale of Resilience Amid Adversity
Latest Headlines
World News
Bangladesh's Anti-Corruption Commission Faces Criticism Amidst Allegations of Political Corruption
24 seconds
Bangladesh's Anti-Corruption Commission Faces Criticism Amidst Allegations of Political Corruption
Australia's Coalition Urges for Immediate Defence Committee Setup Amid Geopolitical Tension
47 seconds
Australia's Coalition Urges for Immediate Defence Committee Setup Amid Geopolitical Tension
Promising Freshmen to Watch in College Basketball: Shaping the Future of Their Teams
1 min
Promising Freshmen to Watch in College Basketball: Shaping the Future of Their Teams
Sri Lanka in 2024: An Economic Restructuring Amidst Calls for Equality
1 min
Sri Lanka in 2024: An Economic Restructuring Amidst Calls for Equality
The Risk of Exclusivity in the UK's Arts and Culture Sector
2 mins
The Risk of Exclusivity in the UK's Arts and Culture Sector
Unveiling the Reality of New Year's Resolutions: A Commitment or a Farce?
2 mins
Unveiling the Reality of New Year's Resolutions: A Commitment or a Farce?
Champion Boxer Savannah Marshall to Speak at Teesside University
2 mins
Champion Boxer Savannah Marshall to Speak at Teesside University
New York High School Hockey Rankings: West Genesee Makes a Leap, Skaneateles Holds Firm
3 mins
New York High School Hockey Rankings: West Genesee Makes a Leap, Skaneateles Holds Firm
Ayodhya Ram Temple's Inauguration: A Collision of History, Religion, and Politics
3 mins
Ayodhya Ram Temple's Inauguration: A Collision of History, Religion, and Politics
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
13 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
18 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
21 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
54 mins
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
1 hour
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
Christmas Day Tornado: Devastation and Hope in Australia
2 hours
Christmas Day Tornado: Devastation and Hope in Australia
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
3 hours
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
3 hours
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
3 hours
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app