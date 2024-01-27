Monza GM Adriano Galliani Asserts Valentin Carboni Will Not Depart Amid West Ham Interest

The General Manager of Monza, Adriano Galliani, has made clear the club's stance regarding the future of midfielder Valentin Carboni. Amidst strong interest from Premier League side West Ham, Galliani has asserted that Carboni, currently on loan from Inter Milan, will not be moving during the ongoing transfer window.

West Ham's Interest in Carboni

Valentin Carboni, the 18-year-old Argentine prodigy, has been in the crosshairs of West Ham during the winter transfer window. The London-based club, in pursuit of young talent, lodged an initial bid of €11m. This offer, however, was promptly rejected by Inter Milan, who are determined to keep hold of the talented youngster.

Inter Milan's Stance on Carboni

While Inter Milan has shown resilience in retaining Carboni, it has been suggested that a bid exceeding €25m could sway their decision. The club, in need of funds, heavily relies on player sales to balance its financial books. Whether West Ham would be willing to meet this asking price remains a matter of speculation.

Monza's Assurance on Carboni's Stay

Adding to the saga, Monza's GM, Adriano Galliani, has confidently stated that Carboni will be staying with the team 'for sure'. This announcement comes as a clear signal to West Ham to halt their pursuit of the player, at least for the current transfer window. Despite the circulating rumors, Inter Milan has not received a formal proposal from West Ham for Carboni, and there are strong reports suggesting interest in another young player, Ibrahim Osman. For now, the certainty remains that Carboni will not leave Monza amid West Ham's interest.