Monticello City Council Debates Grant Process Amid Transparency Concerns

At a City Council meeting on January 3rd, members of the Monticello City Council engaged in a heated debate regarding the process of applying for grants. The council's attention was particularly focused on a USDA grant intended to finance a new ambulance. The city's current ambulance is 15 years old, and the council is considering applying for a $27,000 grant that would cover roughly 10% of the estimated $230,000 to $240,000 cost of a new one.

Debate Over Grant Application Process

The council ultimately approved pursuing the grant with a 4-2 vote. However, this decision came despite concerns voiced by council members Dave Goedken and Jake Ellwood. Both were wary of the authority to sign off on the grant documents without a full council review, a process they argued lacked transparency.

Previous REAP Grant Raises Questions

This discussion also brought up a previously awarded $75,000 REAP grant for trail expansion. The REAP grant application included a 10-year, $2.10 million trail plan which did not undergo a comprehensive review by the council before submission. This raised questions concerning oversight in grant applications and the commitment of future funds without proper review.

Budget Amendment and Future Discussions

Additionally, during the meeting, the council addressed the veto of a budget amendment related to ARPA funds and land purchases. The veto was not overturned due to a tied vote. In response to this, the council has planned a public hearing on February 19 to discuss the FY 2024 budget amendments. This move indicates the council's commitment to address concerns regarding transparency and oversight in their decision-making processes.