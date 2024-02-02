Monterey County 2024: Legislative Workshop and Community Events

The community of Monterey County is once again gathering for its annual Legislative Workshop, happening on February 2, 2024. The event, which will take place at the government center in Salinas, seeks to engage the community in understanding and shaping the County's legislative priorities for the year. To ensure inclusivity, the workshop will also be accessible via Zoom and popular streaming platforms.

Transparent Governance in Action

In a display of transparent governance, the workshop will feature interactive discussions with the Board of Supervisors, as well as state and federal officials. These dialogues aim to bridge the gap between the community and the decision-makers, fostering an environment of mutual understanding and collaboration.

Community Events on the Horizon

Alongside the Legislative Workshop, Monterey County is also gearing up for several community events. On February 4, 2024, CRU Winery and South County Animal Rescue (SCAR) are hosting a unique event, 'Wine 'n Wag', in Soledad. The event offers attendees the chance to adopt a pet, and in return, they will receive complimentary wine tastings and discounts. Lucy Jensen, the founder of SCAR, will also introduce her new book at the event.

The Southern Monterey County Republican Women Federated has scheduled a luncheon on February 6, 2024, in King City. The luncheon will feature guest speakers Phillip Nickerson and Tony Virrueta, who will share insights into their political campaigns.

Promoting Wellness in Gonzales

In an effort to promote wellness and healthy living, the City of Gonzales is organizing a free Chair Yoga session on February 3, 2024, at the Vosti Center. The event will include a raffle and a presentation on the benefits of chair yoga from a representative of the Alliance on Aging. This initiative underlines the community's commitment to health and well-being, even as it engages in civic activities and discussions.