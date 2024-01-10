en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Monroe-Union Breakfast Rotary Spearheads Community Tree-Planting Initiative

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:33 am EST
Monroe-Union Breakfast Rotary Spearheads Community Tree-Planting Initiative

On a chilly Saturday morning, February 13 at 8:00 a.m., the members of the Monroe-Union Breakfast Rotary will gather with shovels in hand behind the Monroe Aquatics and Fitness Center Pool. The mission: planting Nutall oaks to create a leafy canopy providing shade for the parking lot and walkway leading to the Williams Road sports fields. But the implications of this act extend far beyond merely the comfort of park-goers.

A Community Planting for a Greener Tomorrow

This tree-planting event by the Monroe-Union Breakfast Rotary is not a standalone act, but a continuation of a series of environmental and community service efforts that the organization has been engaged in. Over the past five years, they have been instrumental in replenishing the local tree cover, conducting similar planting activities for various entities including local companies, schools, and landholders.

Union County Arborist Keith O’Herrin, a strong advocate for the cause, emphasizes the significant benefits of tree cover. Trees, he explains, perform crucial roles in air and water filtration, cooling of the community during summer months, and enhancement of property values. But O’Herrin also warns of a troubling trend – the gradual loss of tree cover due to rampant development.

Educating the Future Stewards of the Environment

In addition to their hands-on approach, the Monroe-Union Breakfast Rotary plays a key role in enlightening the younger generation about the importance of trees. They have been actively involved in educating 4th-grade students, instilling in them an understanding of the role trees play in maintaining a healthy environment and the need for their conservation.

Support from the Community

Community leaders have been vocal in their support for the Rotary’s environmental initiatives. Ryan Jones, the Director of Monroe Parks and Recreation, highlighted the need for shaded areas along the Monroe Greenway walking paths. He expressed his gratitude for the Rotary’s assistance in achieving this goal, seeing it as an important step towards improving the quality of life for local residents.

The ongoing efforts of the Monroe-Union Breakfast Rotary are a testament to the power of community-led initiatives in effecting environmental change. Their endeavors are more than just an attempt to improve the local environment; they represent a broader community effort to enhance the quality of life for all residents.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
5 mins ago
Chief Minister Lays Foundation for GOR-9: A Leap Towards Improved Government Housing
The Chief Minister (CM), in a recent public appearance, laid the foundation stone of GOR-9, a new government residential project, promising a future of improved housing conditions for low-ranked government employees. The ceremony was a testament to the government’s commitment to address the housing shortage faced by its staff, a narrative that was further cemented
Chief Minister Lays Foundation for GOR-9: A Leap Towards Improved Government Housing
Judge Judy Sheindlin Returns with 'Judy Justice' Season 3 on Amazon Freevee
50 mins ago
Judge Judy Sheindlin Returns with 'Judy Justice' Season 3 on Amazon Freevee
Ohio Homebuyer Plus Program: A New Savings Initiative for Prospective Homeowners
54 mins ago
Ohio Homebuyer Plus Program: A New Savings Initiative for Prospective Homeowners
Rumer Willis Discusses Alternative Parenting Methods on 'The Village' Podcast
18 mins ago
Rumer Willis Discusses Alternative Parenting Methods on 'The Village' Podcast
Betsey Mauro: A Legacy of Growth at Project SAGE
24 mins ago
Betsey Mauro: A Legacy of Growth at Project SAGE
IRS Struggles with Tax Return Processing Despite Funding Boost
39 mins ago
IRS Struggles with Tax Return Processing Despite Funding Boost
Latest Headlines
World News
John Lineker Praises ONE Championship's Bantamweight Division, Eyes Title Comeback
23 seconds
John Lineker Praises ONE Championship's Bantamweight Division, Eyes Title Comeback
2024 Sony Open: A Showdown of Elite Golfers at the Waialae Golf Course
1 min
2024 Sony Open: A Showdown of Elite Golfers at the Waialae Golf Course
YouTube Battles Medical Misinformation with First Aid Information Shelves
2 mins
YouTube Battles Medical Misinformation with First Aid Information Shelves
Deciphering Patient Choices: A Study on Hospital Selection for Breast Cancer Surgery
3 mins
Deciphering Patient Choices: A Study on Hospital Selection for Breast Cancer Surgery
Shelby County Blood Drives Scheduled for National, Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month
4 mins
Shelby County Blood Drives Scheduled for National, Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month
Ghost Employees: NextBigTalk Sheds Light on Systemic Corruption
4 mins
Ghost Employees: NextBigTalk Sheds Light on Systemic Corruption
David Moyes' Past Decision Haunts Him as Thiago Shines; Sunderland's Jack Clarke in Focus
4 mins
David Moyes' Past Decision Haunts Him as Thiago Shines; Sunderland's Jack Clarke in Focus
Pennington County GOP Urges Governor Noem to Fill Legislative Vacancies
5 mins
Pennington County GOP Urges Governor Noem to Fill Legislative Vacancies
Supertech Chairman R.K. Arora Seeks Interim Bail Citing Health Concerns
6 mins
Supertech Chairman R.K. Arora Seeks Interim Bail Citing Health Concerns
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
3 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
4 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
4 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
5 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
5 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
5 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
5 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
5 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
6 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app