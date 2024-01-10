Monroe-Union Breakfast Rotary Spearheads Community Tree-Planting Initiative

On a chilly Saturday morning, February 13 at 8:00 a.m., the members of the Monroe-Union Breakfast Rotary will gather with shovels in hand behind the Monroe Aquatics and Fitness Center Pool. The mission: planting Nutall oaks to create a leafy canopy providing shade for the parking lot and walkway leading to the Williams Road sports fields. But the implications of this act extend far beyond merely the comfort of park-goers.

A Community Planting for a Greener Tomorrow

This tree-planting event by the Monroe-Union Breakfast Rotary is not a standalone act, but a continuation of a series of environmental and community service efforts that the organization has been engaged in. Over the past five years, they have been instrumental in replenishing the local tree cover, conducting similar planting activities for various entities including local companies, schools, and landholders.

Union County Arborist Keith O’Herrin, a strong advocate for the cause, emphasizes the significant benefits of tree cover. Trees, he explains, perform crucial roles in air and water filtration, cooling of the community during summer months, and enhancement of property values. But O’Herrin also warns of a troubling trend – the gradual loss of tree cover due to rampant development.

Educating the Future Stewards of the Environment

In addition to their hands-on approach, the Monroe-Union Breakfast Rotary plays a key role in enlightening the younger generation about the importance of trees. They have been actively involved in educating 4th-grade students, instilling in them an understanding of the role trees play in maintaining a healthy environment and the need for their conservation.

Support from the Community

Community leaders have been vocal in their support for the Rotary’s environmental initiatives. Ryan Jones, the Director of Monroe Parks and Recreation, highlighted the need for shaded areas along the Monroe Greenway walking paths. He expressed his gratitude for the Rotary’s assistance in achieving this goal, seeing it as an important step towards improving the quality of life for local residents.

The ongoing efforts of the Monroe-Union Breakfast Rotary are a testament to the power of community-led initiatives in effecting environmental change. Their endeavors are more than just an attempt to improve the local environment; they represent a broader community effort to enhance the quality of life for all residents.