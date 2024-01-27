Mongrel Mob Aotearoa's High-Ranking Member Sentenced to Seven Years for Drug Offences

In a relentless pursuit of justice, Huia Maxwell Edwards, a prominent figure within the Mongrel Mob Aotearoa in New Zealand, has been sentenced to a weighty seven years behind bars. Pleading guilty to a litany of drug-related offences, Edwards found himself ensnared in the unforgiving nets of the law.

Edwards, whose hands were deep in the methamphetamine trade, faced an array of charges. These encompassed the supply of methamphetamine, its manufacture, conspiracy to import meth, efforts to subvert the course of justice, participation in an organized criminal group, and conspiracy to supply meth. The intricate web of his criminal operations was unraveled during Operation Breaker, a major police initiative that intercepted communications between June and December 2021.

Drug Smuggling and Coercion Attempts

Operation Breaker shed light on Edwards' audacious attempt to smuggle a substantial 1.1kg of meth into New Zealand. The contraband was ingeniously concealed inside golf clubs sent from the UK, a scheme that was thwarted when the package was intercepted in Germany. Edwards' criminal reach extended to supplying substantial quantities of meth to various dealers, with around 530g going to one dealer who later found himself sentenced to a four-year prison term.

Besides, Edwards is also known to have instructed a meth maker to increase production and made a failed attempt to corrupt the course of justice regarding a stolen motorbike. He tried having associates pressure the victim into retracting their complaint, further tarnishing his reputation.

Defence Pleads for Leniency

Despite the overwhelming evidence of criminal activities, Edwards' counsel put forth a plea for leniency. The argument hinged on his good behavior while on bail and his demonstrated commitment to rehabilitation through the Grace Foundation. Here, Edwards has assumed a supervisory role, seeking redemption for his past transgressions.

Judge Glen Marshall took note of Edwards' rehabilitation efforts and accordingly reduced the sentence. However, he declined to impose a minimum period of imprisonment, asserting that the seven-year term would serve as adequate deterrence, thereby balancing the scales of justice.