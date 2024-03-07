Momcozy and Arianna Criscione Launch Campaign to Empower Mothers Worldwide

New York, NY, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a groundbreaking collaboration, Momcozy, a leading maternal and infant care brand, partners with Arianna Criscione, former professional soccer player, to unveil the "Momcozy X Arianna Criscione" initiative. This campaign aims to celebrate and empower mothers globally through "Her Infinite Power Talks" and a special webinar event, marking a significant moment for maternal empowerment.

Advertisment

Momcozy X Arianna Criscione: Empowering Through Experience

Arianna Criscione, renowned for her professional soccer career and contributions off the field, co-founded Valeur, a platform aimed at changing the sports industry for women. Through this partnership, Criscione aims to address the challenges and triumphs of motherhood, leveraging her journey from sports to family life to inspire and empower mothers worldwide.

Navigating the Joys and Challenges of Motherhood

Advertisment

The campaign features a webinar titled "More Than a Mom: Embracing Your Authentic Self," with perinatal mental health expert Laura Otton. Scheduled for March 8th, this event aims to explore the complex emotions and identity shifts accompanying motherhood, offering insights and support to mothers navigating this journey.

Join the Movement

This collaboration between Momcozy and Arianna Criscione is more than a campaign; it's a movement toward recognizing and celebrating the diverse experiences of motherhood. With real-life stories, practical insights, and a supportive community, this initiative aims to empower mothers to confidently navigate their journey, embrace their authentic selves, and celebrate their infinite power.

As International Women's Day approaches, this heartfelt celebration of motherhood invites mothers everywhere to join in inspiring a world that acknowledges, respects, and uplifts the incredible role of mothers in shaping the future. Register for the webinar to explore the many facets of motherhood and embrace your authentic self, with a chance to win Momcozy's ergonomic baby carrier.