Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani Celebrate Eight Years of Marital Bliss in Greece

Television actors Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani recently marked their eighth wedding anniversary with a celebratory getaway to the idyllic landscapes of Santorini, Greece. The couple, who first won hearts as an endearing duo in the teen drama 'Miley Jab Hum Tum', announced their real-life romance on the final day of the show's shoot in November 2010. They tied the knot in a picturesque ceremony in Goa on January 25, 2016.

Special Celebration in Greece

Embracing their marital journey and the bonds of love they have nurtured, Mohit and Sanaya painted a romantic picture of their eighth-anniversary celebration. The couple shared photographs of their joyous moments on social media. The images showcased Sanaya, radiant in a red dress, and Mohit, dressed casually, engrossed in a brunch date, savoring wine and each other's company. The captions accompanying the images eloquently expressed their happiness and deep love for each other.

Reactions to the Couple's Posts

Their affectionate posts garnered several reactions, including red heart emojis from Sanaya's friend and fellow actress, Dhami Drashti. Fans of the couple joined in the celebration, flooding the comment section with well wishes and expressions of admiration for the couple's evident chemistry, both on and off the screen.

Professional Pursuits

While the couple continues to charm their fans with their personal life, they are also making strides in their professional careers. Sanaya Irani was recently seen in the web series 'Cyber Vaar - Har Screen Crime Scene', a gripping exploration of cybercrime. On the other hand, Mohit Sehgal's last on-screen appearance was in the popular supernatural show 'Naagin 5'.