Mohan Bhagwat Advocates 'Dharma' as Solution to Global Issues at International Conference

In a world grappling with persistent socio-political issues despite rapid material advancements, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat advocates the ancient Indian concept of 'dharma'—spiritual oneness—as a potential solution. Speaking at the 8th International Conference and Gathering of Elders, Bhagwat criticized the narrowness of mind that fosters creation of exclusive groups, suggesting that this disunity may be at the core of global unrest.

Understanding 'Dharma'

Bhagwat's proposition of 'dharma' as a global panacea is rooted in the understanding of ancient traditions that see all life forms as interconnected. This inherent interdependence, he stressed, is a key to achieving true happiness. Bhagwat noted that humanity's issues—ranging from wars, lack of peace, to societal and individual egos—have persisted for millennia, despite various theories, philosophies, and religions striving to provide solutions.

The Shortcomings of Materialism

According to Bhagwat, the focus on material prosperity and survival of the fittest, while seemingly beneficial, has not yielded lasting resolutions. He argued that these philosophies, as well as religions seeking to maximize good for many, have fallen short due to their failure to acknowledge the principle of spiritual oneness.

Embracing Spiritual Oneness

The RSS Chief emphasized the importance of recognizing and embracing the wisdom of spiritual oneness, stating that genuine happiness stems from within. He noted that the principles of 'dharma' not only promote respect for diversity but also guide integration of culture into development policies, thereby facilitating global progress.

The 8th International Conference and Gathering of Elders, organized by the International Centre for Cultural Studies (ICCS), aimed to promote exchange of ancient indigenous knowledge. It featured paper presentations, panel discussions, workshops, and cultural nights around topics of ecological wisdom, collaborative governance, and revival of traditions, with over 300 participants from more than 33 nations.