en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Modular Homes Revolutionize Real Estate with Affordability and Sustainability

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:37 am EST
Modular Homes Revolutionize Real Estate with Affordability and Sustainability

In the face of soaring mortgage rates and home prices, the real estate market is witnessing an intriguing shift towards modular homes. A compelling echo of a bygone era when kit-built homes could be ordered from catalogs, today’s modular homes are emerging as a beacon of affordability and sustainability.

Reviving the Past, Building the Future

Modular homes are crafted in large sections within a factory setting before being assembled on-site. This process significantly reduces waste and environmental disruption, offering a green alternative to traditional construction methods. Moreover, these homes adhere to the same state and local building codes as conventional homes, and their financing options are akin to their traditionally built counterparts.

Affordability Meets Sustainability

The fiscal advantages of modular homes are hard to overlook. The average construction cost ranges between $80 and $160 per square foot, making them 10-20% cheaper than conventionally built homes. This price advantage is stirring interest among affordable housing advocates, sparking projects in regions like Chicago and the Maryland suburbs.

A Solution to Homelessness and Environmental Challenges

Beyond affordability, modular homes are being used in an innovative way to combat homelessness in the U.S. and Canada. Furthermore, they are earning recognition from the International Living Future Institute for their potential to curb waste and carbon emissions in the construction industry.

The Role of Tech and Venture Capital

The modular home industry is also witnessing influxes of investment from venture capital firms, including Khosla Ventures and Y Combinator. Companies like Mighty Buildings are leveraging 3D printing to automate construction, while others, such as Deltec Homes, Dvele, and S2A Modular, are prioritizing energy efficiency and net-zero living by incorporating solar panels.

In the current real estate landscape, the resurgence of modular homes may well provide an answer to the urgent need for affordable, accessible, and environmentally friendly housing. As the concept continues to gain traction, the spotlight on modular homes only promises to intensify.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
14 mins ago
UK Government Retains Flexible Planning Permission Process Amid Calls for Reform
Government officials have confirmed that there are no immediate plans to change the planning permission process for significant developments. Currently, developers have the discretion to seek full planning permission or opt for an outline permission that establishes the principles of the proposed development without detailed specifics. This system allows developers to manage their risks and
UK Government Retains Flexible Planning Permission Process Amid Calls for Reform
Warwickshire Search and Rescue Honored with King's Award, Unveils New HQ
1 hour ago
Warwickshire Search and Rescue Honored with King's Award, Unveils New HQ
Modular Homes: A Sustainable and Cost-efficient Housing Revolution
1 hour ago
Modular Homes: A Sustainable and Cost-efficient Housing Revolution
Ethiopia in the Process of Crafting Data Management Regulation Amid Rising Data Demand
31 mins ago
Ethiopia in the Process of Crafting Data Management Regulation Amid Rising Data Demand
Revival of La Hoya Project Signals Real Estate Resurgence in Torrevieja
33 mins ago
Revival of La Hoya Project Signals Real Estate Resurgence in Torrevieja
Sexting Can Enhance Satisfaction and Connection in Relationships, Studies Suggest
34 mins ago
Sexting Can Enhance Satisfaction and Connection in Relationships, Studies Suggest
Latest Headlines
World News
Mexico City's Open-Air Gym: A Model for Urban Wellness Initiatives
48 seconds
Mexico City's Open-Air Gym: A Model for Urban Wellness Initiatives
Decoding the Media Criticism of GOP Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy
2 mins
Decoding the Media Criticism of GOP Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Global Spectacle with Far-Reaching Consequences
2 mins
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Global Spectacle with Far-Reaching Consequences
Bill Belichick's Next Move: Sage Steele Discusses Potential Destinations
2 mins
Bill Belichick's Next Move: Sage Steele Discusses Potential Destinations
Russel Honor Sounds Alarm on American Democracy
3 mins
Russel Honor Sounds Alarm on American Democracy
Questioning Efficacy: The Evolution of Rapid Covid-19 Testing
4 mins
Questioning Efficacy: The Evolution of Rapid Covid-19 Testing
Trump's Civil Fraud Trial: Former President Defends Himself in Closing Arguments
5 mins
Trump's Civil Fraud Trial: Former President Defends Himself in Closing Arguments
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A High-Stakes Three-Way Race Amid Geopolitical Tensions
7 mins
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A High-Stakes Three-Way Race Amid Geopolitical Tensions
Kalen DeBoer to Replace Nick Saban as Head Coach of Alabama Football Team
7 mins
Kalen DeBoer to Replace Nick Saban as Head Coach of Alabama Football Team
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
29 mins
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
36 mins
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
2 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
3 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
16 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app