BNN Newsroom

Modular Homes: A Sustainable and Cost-efficient Housing Revolution

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:22 am EST
Modular Homes: A Sustainable and Cost-efficient Housing Revolution

In the face of escalating housing costs and growing sustainability concerns, the concept of kit-built homes, a trend that found popularity in the early 20th century, is witnessing a vigorous resurgence through modern modular homes. Pioneered by companies such as Sears, these contemporary variants represent a cost-efficient and eco-friendly alternative to conventional construction.

A Glimpse into Modular Homes

Modular homes are assembled from large, room-sized modules, manufactured off-site and then pieced together on a pre-existing foundation. This construction methodology drastically reduces waste generation and minimizes environmental disruption. Furthermore, it is notably more affordable, costing 10-20% less than typical building methods. The cost per square foot in modular construction varies from $80 to $160, a stark contrast to the $155,000 to $416,000 total expense for traditional homes. The cost-saving potential stems from the scalability and repeatability of modular designs, which can decrease vertical construction expenses by up to 25%.

Modular Homes: A Ray of Hope for Affordable Housing

Advocates for affordable housing are increasingly recognizing the potential of modular homes as a viable solution. Projects in Chicago and Maryland are already underway, offering low down payment options and addressing homelessness. The sector has also garnered attention from venture capital firms, including Khosla Ventures and Y Combinator. Mighty Buildings, a company specializing in 3D-printed sustainable modular homes, recently secured a $52 million funding round.

Sustainable Living through Modular Homes

Companies like Deltec Homes, Dvele, and S2A Modular are honing their focus on energy-efficient and net-zero living options, incorporating elements such as solar panels into their modular designs. The International Living Future Institute endorses modular construction for its potential in reducing waste and carbon emissions, aligning with global sustainability goals.

The renewed interest in modular homes comes at a critical juncture, as highlighted by Arbor’s Affordable Housing Trends Report Fall 2023. The report emphasized the intensifying pressure on the affordable housing sector and underscored the pressing need for affordable housing in the US. It also noted favorable conditions for recapitalizing or closing new affordable housing loans, following a recent drop in rates. Government initiatives, including the removal of the loan amount cap for transactions under the Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) Pilot Program, are paving the way for increased investments in affordable housing.

BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

