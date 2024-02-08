Modern Living Redefined: The Devon at Weiss Farm in Stoneham, MA

In the heart of Stoneham, Massachusetts, a new chapter in the tale of modern living is being scripted. John M. Corcoran & Co., in collaboration with HDS Architecture and Callahan Construction Managers, has embarked on a journey to transform a historic dairy farm into The Devon at Weiss Farm, a 259-unit multifamily housing project.

A Modern Oasis in a Historic Setting

Spanning 25 acres, The Devon at Weiss Farm is more than just a housing project. It's a testament to the harmonious blend of history and modernity, a sanctuary nestled amidst the bustling metropolis of Boston, just 10 miles away. The development, which commenced construction in February 2024, is set to be completed in phases, with the first phase anticipated for June 2025.

This initial phase will unveil 12 townhomes, a 64-unit building, and a 5,000 square foot clubhouse. The townhomes, designed with contemporary elegance, will feature private balconies or patios, walk-in closets, and top-tier amenities such as quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances.

A Commitment to Affordability and Sustainability

In line with Massachusetts' Chapter 40B law, 25 percent of the units at The Devon at Weiss Farm will be reserved as affordable housing. This commitment to accessibility is matched by a dedication to sustainability. The development is LEED Silver certified, reflecting its adherence to environmentally friendly practices and energy efficiency standards.

The community amenities are designed to cater to the diverse needs of its residents. From a state-of-the-art fitness center and swimming pool to a coworking space and gaming area, the development aims to foster a sense of community and convenience. A pet spa and electric vehicle charging stations further enhance the living experience, reinforcing the project's commitment to both its residents and the environment.

A New Era in Boston's Housing Landscape

The Devon at Weiss Farm is part of a broader narrative in the Boston area's housing market. With 109 developments underway across metro Boston, the region is projected to add over 20,000 units to its inventory. This growth is a response to the increasing demand for modern, sustainable, and affordable housing options in the city.

The $63.5 million construction loan secured from Eastern Bank underscores the financial sector's recognition of this demand and its confidence in the project's viability. As Stoneham welcomes The Devon at Weiss Farm, it also embraces a new era in its housing landscape, one that is defined by innovation, accessibility, and sustainability.

As the sun sets on the historic dairy farm, the silhouette of The Devon at Weiss Farm begins to take shape. It's a beacon of change, a symbol of progress, and a testament to the enduring allure of the Boston area. The Devon at Weiss Farm is not just a housing project; it's a new chapter in the story of modern living, and it's being written right here in Stoneham, Massachusetts.