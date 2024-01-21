Mobileye Global Inc. Hit with Class Action Lawsuit by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

A securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Mobileye Global Inc., listed on NASDAQ as MBLY, by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. The lawsuit alleges violations of federal securities laws, including fraudulent misrepresentations and omissions regarding the company's business operations and future prospects. These alleged actions have led to significant losses for Mobileye's investors.

Details of the Lawsuit

The class action complaint, named Mcauliffe v. Mobileye Global Inc., et al., Case No. 24-cv-00310, is currently pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, presided over by the Honorable Denise Cote. The lawsuit claims that Mobileye's misleading statements and omissions led to considerable financial losses for its investors.

Revelation of Excess Inventory

The issue surfaced on January 4, 2024, when Mobileye disclosed that it had accumulated an excess inventory of 6-7 million units of EyeQ SoCs. The company attributed this to supply chain constraints and lower-than-expected production at certain OEMs during 2023. Consequently, Mobileye anticipates a roughly 50% reduction in Q1 revenue compared to the same quarter in the previous year.

Deadline for Investors

Investors who have incurred significant losses have until March 18, 2024, to move the court to serve as lead plaintiff. They can do this through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel of their choice. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP specializes in class actions and has a history of recovering billions for victims of fraud and other corporate misconduct.