MNRE Seeks Public Input on Solar Cold Storage Specs, Boosting India's Renewable Drive

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) is currently inviting feedback from the public and relevant stakeholders regarding the preliminary design specifications of the innovative solar cold storage (SCS) units. These units, capable of storing 2 MT to 10 MT, aim to be powered entirely by solar photovoltaic energy, marking a significant step towards sustainable cooling solutions across India.

Strategic Implementation and Design

The proposed SCS units are designed with the versatility to be installed anywhere in India, catering to a wide range of temperature-sensitive commodities. With storage and preservation facilities operating within a 4°C to 15°C range, these units are poised to meet the critical cooling requirements outlined by the National Horticulture Board. The operational life of the SCS system is targeted at a minimum of 10 years post-commissioning, emphasizing durability and long-term service.

Technological Integration and Efficiency

At the heart of the SCS system lies a sophisticated solar module array, converting solar irradiance into DC electrical energy to power the refrigeration unit. This system includes a Maximum Power Point Tracker (MPPT) to optimize power utilization, ensuring maximum efficiency in refrigeration and battery charging. Furthermore, the inclusion of a robust electric battery bank guarantees uninterrupted power supply, even under challenging circumstances, enhancing the system's reliability for essential cooling operations.

Enhancing Performance Through Innovation

The SCS's design incorporates advanced features such as GSM/GPRS for geo-tagging, module mounting structures capable of withstanding high wind velocities, and a comprehensive earthing arrangement for safety. These specifications not only ensure the system's performance under various environmental conditions but also align with the MNRE's commitment to promoting renewable energy solutions. With the recent initiatives by states like Odisha and Uttar Pradesh to commission solar cold storage units, the MNRE's specifications are set to guide the future of sustainable cold chain logistics in India.

As India continues to embrace renewable energy solutions, the MNRE's initiative to develop solar cold storage specifications represents a pivotal advancement in sustainable agricultural practices. This move not only supports the country's green energy goals but also promises to revolutionize the storage and preservation of perishable goods, contributing to food security and economic stability.