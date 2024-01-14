en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

MLK Day Weekend: A Bonanza of Discounts at Leading Retailers

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 14, 2024 at 6:17 am EST
MLK Day Weekend: A Bonanza of Discounts at Leading Retailers

As the nation prepares to honor the legacy of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., consumers are also bracing themselves for a weekend replete with enticing sales at leading retailers. Although the discounts may not be as comprehensive as those seen during Memorial Day or Labor Day weekends, they still present a noteworthy opportunity to save on a wide array of products.

Winter Warehouse and Clearance Sales

Leading the charge is West Elm, with its Winter Warehouse sale promising attractive discounts on home decor and furniture. In a similar vein, Sur La Table’s winter sale, culminating on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, is offering up to 50% off and an additional 20% off clearance items. Shoppers can avail themselves of discounts on cookware, bakeware, and knives—a welcome boon for culinary enthusiasts and aspiring chefs.

Bloomingdales and Wayfair Join the Fray

Bloomingdales has diversified its offerings with discounts reaching up to 75% off on home goods such as rugs and mattresses, and up to 60% off on a variety of fashion items. Wayfair, on the other hand, is providing discounts of up to 70% on products like furniture and wall art. However, buyers should exercise caution with clearance items, as they may be non-returnable.

Free Shipping and Additional Discounts

Additional benefits are also in the offing. Free shipping is available on selected items at West Elm, further sweetening the deal for shoppers. Bloomingdales is also going the extra mile by offering a general 20% discount on many items marked as ‘promotion eligible.’

These sales represent a golden opportunity for consumers to save on items ranging from furniture and home decor to clothing and jewelry. However, it is crucial for shoppers to remember that these discounts are available for a limited time and are designed to enable consumers to make significant savings during the holiday weekend.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
2 hours ago
Government Bolsters Administrative Operations with New Hires
In a concerted effort to bolster administrative operations, the government has recently enlisted the services of 61 administrative assistants. This decisive move is expected to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of numerous government departments. The new recruits will handle routine administrative tasks, manage correspondence, organize files, and play significant roles in the coordination of office
Government Bolsters Administrative Operations with New Hires
Kansas City Chiefs Overcome Frigid Conditions and Helmet Malfunction in Playoff Victory
4 hours ago
Kansas City Chiefs Overcome Frigid Conditions and Helmet Malfunction in Playoff Victory
EFCC Revives Money Laundering Cases Against Former Governors, Ministers in Nigeria
5 hours ago
EFCC Revives Money Laundering Cases Against Former Governors, Ministers in Nigeria
Wrongful Convictions Spark Demand for Justice and System Reforms
2 hours ago
Wrongful Convictions Spark Demand for Justice and System Reforms
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra: A Journey for Unity and Justice
2 hours ago
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra: A Journey for Unity and Justice
Global Conscience Awakens at 'al-Aqsa Storm' Conference in Tehran
2 hours ago
Global Conscience Awakens at 'al-Aqsa Storm' Conference in Tehran
Latest Headlines
World News
Ron DeSantis Confronted with 'Participation Trophy' at Iowa Campaign Event
21 seconds
Ron DeSantis Confronted with 'Participation Trophy' at Iowa Campaign Event
Australian Open 2024: On Track for Record-Breaking Attendance
1 min
Australian Open 2024: On Track for Record-Breaking Attendance
A Tale of Triumphs and Losses: Unpacking the 2023 College Football Season
2 mins
A Tale of Triumphs and Losses: Unpacking the 2023 College Football Season
FEU-Diliman Triumphs Over NU-Nazareth in UAAP Season 86 Boys' Volleyball
2 mins
FEU-Diliman Triumphs Over NU-Nazareth in UAAP Season 86 Boys' Volleyball
ACSM Forecasts Shift in Fitness Trends for 2023: Wearable Technology in the Spotlight
3 mins
ACSM Forecasts Shift in Fitness Trends for 2023: Wearable Technology in the Spotlight
New Year Resolutions: Why They Fail and How to Make Them Stick
3 mins
New Year Resolutions: Why They Fail and How to Make Them Stick
Geoffrey Cowan's Democratic Experiment: The Unintended Consequences of the Modern Presidential Primary System
3 mins
Geoffrey Cowan's Democratic Experiment: The Unintended Consequences of the Modern Presidential Primary System
Michael Strahan's Daughter's Cancer Diagnosis: An Insight into Celebrity Privacy
4 mins
Michael Strahan's Daughter's Cancer Diagnosis: An Insight into Celebrity Privacy
2024 Australian Open: Caroline Wozniacki Advances to Second Round, Leylah Fernandez and Barbora Krejcikova Triumph
6 mins
2024 Australian Open: Caroline Wozniacki Advances to Second Round, Leylah Fernandez and Barbora Krejcikova Triumph
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
16 mins
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
2 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
7 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
7 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
7 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
7 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
7 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
12 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
12 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app