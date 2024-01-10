Mixmaster Moodie: The Future of Bartending Unveiled at CES

At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), a revelation in the world of robotics was introduced to the public by Doosan Robotics – the Mixmaster Moodie. A robotic bartender, Moodie is no ordinary mixologist; it creates cocktails based on a customer’s emotions using a blend of cutting-edge technologies.

AI-Powered Bartending: The Future of Mixology

What sets Moodie apart from traditional bartenders is its innovative use of artificial rubber muscles and an AI-powered screen with a Logitech webcam. It reads facial expressions and uses these subtle cues to generate a drink from one of 24 pre-programmed cocktail recipes, designed by ChatGPT. The robot can craft both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, providing a comprehensive and inclusive service for all patrons.

Doosan Robotics’ Vision: A New Era of Robotics

William Ryu, the CEO of Doosan Robotics, has expressed the company’s goal to alleviate repetitive tasks and enhance workplace safety through the use of robotics. He sees cobots like Moodie as potential game-changers that can revolutionize various industries and improve efficiency.

Concerns About the Impact of AI on Employment

While Doosan’s innovation is impressive, it has sparked discussions regarding the impact of AI on employment. Experts suggest that advancements in AI could lead to workplace consolidation, shifting job requirements towards roles requiring soft skills combined with an ability to work alongside AI. Amidst these concerns, Doosan Robotics remains focused on its mission – using AI to enhance productivity and safety in the workplace.

At the same CES presentation, Doosan also introduced another AI-powered robot – Oscar the Sorter. This recycling robot autonomously sorts and recycles products, demonstrating the broad range of applications for AI and robotics in today’s society.