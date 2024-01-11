Mississippi Unveils New License Plate Design for 2024

As the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Eve, the state of Mississippi introduced a fresh face to its highways and byways. The unveiling of a new license plate design marked the beginning of 2024. The plate’s design, a white background with a navy circle at the center, is punctuated by the state’s emblematic magnolia flower. The same flower graces the Mississippi state flag, subtly reinforcing state pride and identity.

A New Face for Mississippi

The new license plate, envisioned and designed by Leah Frances Eaton from Starkville, replaces the previous gold-colored plate that bore the Seal of Mississippi. The old design had drawn criticism, with some residents unfavorably comparing the color to dirty water or urine. The state’s move towards a cleaner, more elegant design has been widely appreciated, as has the decision to incorporate the symbolic magnolia flower.

Blackout Plate Steals the Show

While the standard Mississippi license plate sports a fresh design, the state also offers a plethora of vanity plates. Among these, the all-black plate with white writing, fondly known as the blackout plate, has emerged as a fan favorite. Lee County Tax Collector Crystal Heatherly reported remarkable sales of the blackout vanity tag, indicating its popularity among residents. It appears that Mississippians are not only embracing the new standard plate but are also indulging their creative side with the range of vanity plates available.

Embracing Change and Identity

The introduction of the new license plate design is more than a cosmetic change; it’s a reflection of Mississippi’s evolution and its citizens’ pride in their state. The inclusion of the magnolia flower – a symbol that Mississippians hold dear – is a testament to the state’s deep-rooted history and culture. As Mississippians take to the roads in 2024, they will be doing so with a fresh emblem of state identity – one that is as deeply rooted and enduring as the magnolia itself.