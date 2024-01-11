en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Mississippi Unveils New License Plate Design for 2024

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:45 pm EST
Mississippi Unveils New License Plate Design for 2024

As the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Eve, the state of Mississippi introduced a fresh face to its highways and byways. The unveiling of a new license plate design marked the beginning of 2024. The plate’s design, a white background with a navy circle at the center, is punctuated by the state’s emblematic magnolia flower. The same flower graces the Mississippi state flag, subtly reinforcing state pride and identity.

A New Face for Mississippi

The new license plate, envisioned and designed by Leah Frances Eaton from Starkville, replaces the previous gold-colored plate that bore the Seal of Mississippi. The old design had drawn criticism, with some residents unfavorably comparing the color to dirty water or urine. The state’s move towards a cleaner, more elegant design has been widely appreciated, as has the decision to incorporate the symbolic magnolia flower.

Blackout Plate Steals the Show

While the standard Mississippi license plate sports a fresh design, the state also offers a plethora of vanity plates. Among these, the all-black plate with white writing, fondly known as the blackout plate, has emerged as a fan favorite. Lee County Tax Collector Crystal Heatherly reported remarkable sales of the blackout vanity tag, indicating its popularity among residents. It appears that Mississippians are not only embracing the new standard plate but are also indulging their creative side with the range of vanity plates available.

Embracing Change and Identity

The introduction of the new license plate design is more than a cosmetic change; it’s a reflection of Mississippi’s evolution and its citizens’ pride in their state. The inclusion of the magnolia flower – a symbol that Mississippians hold dear – is a testament to the state’s deep-rooted history and culture. As Mississippians take to the roads in 2024, they will be doing so with a fresh emblem of state identity – one that is as deeply rooted and enduring as the magnolia itself.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
9 seconds ago
Tennessee General Assembly Session Highlights Key Issues and Constituent Engagement Tools
The Tennessee General Assembly, in its 113th iteration, reconvened in January, resuming its legislative machinery from the previous year. The imminent session signals a multitude of potential changes that could significantly impact the Memphis area. Among the issues that will command the legislature’s attention are gun regulations, school choice vouchers, budgetary adaptations, and alterations to
Tennessee General Assembly Session Highlights Key Issues and Constituent Engagement Tools
Massachusetts' Guardian Eagles: Barnes ANG Base Gears Up for Night Training Operations
34 seconds ago
Massachusetts' Guardian Eagles: Barnes ANG Base Gears Up for Night Training Operations
Remembering Jackson 'Jack' Lee Baker: Barber, Missionary, and Community Pillar
1 min ago
Remembering Jackson 'Jack' Lee Baker: Barber, Missionary, and Community Pillar
Canada Reads 2023: Catherine Leroux's The Future in Spotlight, Heather O'Neill Joins Panel
15 seconds ago
Canada Reads 2023: Catherine Leroux's The Future in Spotlight, Heather O'Neill Joins Panel
4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to Reconsider Maryland's Handgun Licensing Law
23 seconds ago
4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to Reconsider Maryland's Handgun Licensing Law
Final Season Trailer for 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Out; David Gordon Green Exits 'The Exorcist: Deceiver'
26 seconds ago
Final Season Trailer for 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Out; David Gordon Green Exits 'The Exorcist: Deceiver'
Latest Headlines
World News
Arizona's Unstaffed Ballot Drop Boxes: A Legal Conundrum
2 mins
Arizona's Unstaffed Ballot Drop Boxes: A Legal Conundrum
Governor Newsom Reevaluates $25 Minimum Wage Law Amid State Deficit
2 mins
Governor Newsom Reevaluates $25 Minimum Wage Law Amid State Deficit
Moose Confidently Challenges Alex Shelley Ahead of TNA Hard to Kill
3 mins
Moose Confidently Challenges Alex Shelley Ahead of TNA Hard to Kill
Pete Carroll's Coaching Journey: A Twist in the Tale
3 mins
Pete Carroll's Coaching Journey: A Twist in the Tale
Study Highlights Price Disparities in Colonoscopy Procedures: A Case for Site-Neutral Payments
4 mins
Study Highlights Price Disparities in Colonoscopy Procedures: A Case for Site-Neutral Payments
Butch Carter vs Marcus Camby: A Conflict Beyond The Court
4 mins
Butch Carter vs Marcus Camby: A Conflict Beyond The Court
Toronto's Challenges: Brewing Concerns, Healthcare Crisis, and Tax Hikes
6 mins
Toronto's Challenges: Brewing Concerns, Healthcare Crisis, and Tax Hikes
Walk-On Player Griffin Waiss Seeks New Opportunities via Transfer Portal
6 mins
Walk-On Player Griffin Waiss Seeks New Opportunities via Transfer Portal
UK and US Unite in Coordinated Strikes Against Houthi Rebels
7 mins
UK and US Unite in Coordinated Strikes Against Houthi Rebels
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
4 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
5 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
5 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
7 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
8 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
8 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
11 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app