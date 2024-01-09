en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Mississippi University for Women Reveals Proposed Name Change Amid Branding Challenges

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:51 pm EST
Mississippi University for Women Reveals Proposed Name Change Amid Branding Challenges

Mississippi University for Women, colloquially known as ‘The W,’ is on the precipice of a significant transformation. The university’s President, Nora Miller, has announced a proposal to alter the institution’s name to Mississippi Brightwell University. This move is motivated by the university’s motto, tradition, and the pressing need to communicate more inclusivity, particularly toward male students who currently comprise about 22% of the student body.

A Journey Towards Inclusivity

The proposed name change, pending legislative approval, is set to take effect on July 1. This decision marks the culmination of a lengthy exploration that began in 2022. The process has seen the university engage in comprehensive consultations with students, faculty, alumni, and other stakeholders to ensure the new brand resonates with the entire university community. This is not the first time the university has considered a name change: an attempt in 2009 faced strong resistance from alumni.

Rooted in Tradition, Looking to the Future

Inspired by the university’s motto, ‘We study for light to bless with light,’ the proposed name, Mississippi Brightwell University, encapsulates the institution’s commitment to radiance, excellence, and positive transformation. The new brand seeks to better reflect the university’s current vision, mission, and diverse student body demographics. Moreover, the rebrand is intended to position the university as a first-choice institution, enhancing its competitive edge for top students, funding, and research and outreach opportunities.

The W’s Rich History and Evolution

Born in 1884 as the Industrial Institute and College on the Columbus Female Institute campus, the institution has a rich history of providing higher education and vocational training for women. It underwent two name changes, first to Mississippi State College for Women in 1920 and then to Mississippi University for Women in 1974. Its evolution has been marked by a gradual shift toward inclusivity, with the university opening its doors to male students in 1982. Today, the institution offers specialized courses in various fields, including liberal arts, culinary arts, nursing, music therapy, and speech pathology.

In the light of its illustrious past and the promise of a more inclusive future, the university stands hopeful that the proposed name change to Mississippi Brightwell University will be well-received and approved, marking a new chapter in its remarkable story.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
10 mins ago
Bishop Barron Calls for Catholic Opposition to Assisted Suicide Bill in Minnesota
On a chilly winter’s day in Minnesota, Bishop Robert Barron, a steadfast defender of the sanctity of life, is rallying Catholics to counter a legislative push towards the legalization of assisted suicide. As Minnesota deliberates over bill SF 1813/HF 1930, which would sanction assisted suicide under carefully defined conditions, Bishop Barron, a prominent figure of
Bishop Barron Calls for Catholic Opposition to Assisted Suicide Bill in Minnesota
Public Poll on Dismissal of Minister Blade Nzimande Following Allegations
2 hours ago
Public Poll on Dismissal of Minister Blade Nzimande Following Allegations
Allegations of Abuse and Torture Surface Against Leader of Synagogue Church of all Nations
3 hours ago
Allegations of Abuse and Torture Surface Against Leader of Synagogue Church of all Nations
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
1 hour ago
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
1 hour ago
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
1 hour ago
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Latest Headlines
World News
Rain Meets Roof at NRG Stadium: Michigan-Washington Championship Game Unperturbed
53 seconds
Rain Meets Roof at NRG Stadium: Michigan-Washington Championship Game Unperturbed
Abbey Clancy's Health Scare: A Case of Tight Jeans and Health Anxiety
1 min
Abbey Clancy's Health Scare: A Case of Tight Jeans and Health Anxiety
Recent Death Triggers Coroner Investigation: Unraveling the Cause and Circumstances
1 min
Recent Death Triggers Coroner Investigation: Unraveling the Cause and Circumstances
Unexpected Death of SA Police Officer Sparks Investigation
2 mins
Unexpected Death of SA Police Officer Sparks Investigation
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Confronts Post Office Scandal Fallout
2 mins
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Confronts Post Office Scandal Fallout
Driver Confronts Anti-Israel Protesters Blocking Traffic in Manhattan
3 mins
Driver Confronts Anti-Israel Protesters Blocking Traffic in Manhattan
Marc Burca: Reform UK's New Face for Kensington Bayswater
4 mins
Marc Burca: Reform UK's New Face for Kensington Bayswater
Leslie Fhima Confronts Past at Ex's Wedding Following Recent Health Scare
5 mins
Leslie Fhima Confronts Past at Ex's Wedding Following Recent Health Scare
Florida GOP Ousts Chairman Christian Ziegler Amid Sexual Assault Investigation
5 mins
Florida GOP Ousts Chairman Christian Ziegler Amid Sexual Assault Investigation
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
35 mins
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
1 hour
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
1 hour
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
1 hour
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
2 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
2 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
6 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
8 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
10 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app