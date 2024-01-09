Mississippi University for Women Reveals Proposed Name Change Amid Branding Challenges

Mississippi University for Women, colloquially known as ‘The W,’ is on the precipice of a significant transformation. The university’s President, Nora Miller, has announced a proposal to alter the institution’s name to Mississippi Brightwell University. This move is motivated by the university’s motto, tradition, and the pressing need to communicate more inclusivity, particularly toward male students who currently comprise about 22% of the student body.

A Journey Towards Inclusivity

The proposed name change, pending legislative approval, is set to take effect on July 1. This decision marks the culmination of a lengthy exploration that began in 2022. The process has seen the university engage in comprehensive consultations with students, faculty, alumni, and other stakeholders to ensure the new brand resonates with the entire university community. This is not the first time the university has considered a name change: an attempt in 2009 faced strong resistance from alumni.

Rooted in Tradition, Looking to the Future

Inspired by the university’s motto, ‘We study for light to bless with light,’ the proposed name, Mississippi Brightwell University, encapsulates the institution’s commitment to radiance, excellence, and positive transformation. The new brand seeks to better reflect the university’s current vision, mission, and diverse student body demographics. Moreover, the rebrand is intended to position the university as a first-choice institution, enhancing its competitive edge for top students, funding, and research and outreach opportunities.

The W’s Rich History and Evolution

Born in 1884 as the Industrial Institute and College on the Columbus Female Institute campus, the institution has a rich history of providing higher education and vocational training for women. It underwent two name changes, first to Mississippi State College for Women in 1920 and then to Mississippi University for Women in 1974. Its evolution has been marked by a gradual shift toward inclusivity, with the university opening its doors to male students in 1982. Today, the institution offers specialized courses in various fields, including liberal arts, culinary arts, nursing, music therapy, and speech pathology.

In the light of its illustrious past and the promise of a more inclusive future, the university stands hopeful that the proposed name change to Mississippi Brightwell University will be well-received and approved, marking a new chapter in its remarkable story.