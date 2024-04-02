Miss Universe Organization Refutes Claims of Saudi Model's 2024 Participation

The Miss Universe Organization recently clarified misconceptions surrounding the participation of a Saudi model in the 2024 pageant. Despite Rumy al-Qahtani's social media announcement claiming she would represent Saudi Arabia, the organization affirmed that no selection process has taken place within the Kingdom, emphasizing an ongoing rigorous vetting for potential candidates.

Clarification and Vetting Process

Amidst circulating reports, the Miss Universe Organization took a stand, debunking rumors about Saudi Arabia's debut in the upcoming event. It highlighted the absence of a formal selection or vetting process completed within the country. The pageant's governing body is in the midst of a thorough evaluation to identify a suitable candidate who may be granted the franchise and appointed as the national director for Saudi Arabia. This comes after the confusion sparked by Saudi model Rumy al-Qahtani's proclamation of her participation in the 2024 Miss Universe competition.

Rumy al-Qahtani's Announcement

Rumy al-Qahtani, a model with a significant following on Instagram, stirred excitement after announcing her role as the first Saudi representative at Miss Universe 2024. Despite her enthusiasm and the presentation of herself with a sash and the Saudi flag, the Miss Universe Organization's statement clarifies that such participation is not yet confirmed.