en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Miraculous Escape as Van Crashes into Nairne Home

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:55 pm EST
Miraculous Escape as Van Crashes into Nairne Home

In a harrowing incident that unfolded on the quiet streets of Nairne, a town located outside Adelaide, a van violently swerved off the road, going airborne before smashing into the front window of a residential house. The event, which transpired around 11 pm on Saturday on Woodside Road, was nothing short of a spectacle, a chilling reminder of the unpredictability of life.

The Miraculous Escape

The van’s sudden intrusion into the house could have spelled disaster for the home’s occupants, two men and their pet dog, who were comfortably settled in the lounge room at the time. In a stroke of extraordinary luck, the van narrowly missed them, sparing them from serious injuries. The incident, an unexpected disruption of an otherwise tranquil evening, stands out not just for the shock factor, but for the miraculous escape of the household members and their pet.

The Aftermath and Response

The driver, a 27-year-old man from Milang, a town situated approximately 50 kilometers south of Nairne, wasn’t as lucky. Although he evaded major harm, he suffered minor injuries in the crash and was swiftly transported to Mount Barker Hospital for treatment. Upon arrival, medical professionals drew a blood sample from him for further examination, likely to ascertain if intoxicants played a role in this accident.

Securing the Damaged Property

Following the crash, Members of the State Emergency Service (SES) were called to the scene to ensure the safety of the compromised structure. They undertook the task of propping up the house’s front wall, which had been struck by the van, ensuring it wouldn’t collapse and cause further harm. Once the house was deemed safe, the damaged vehicle was carefully towed away from the site. The circumstances leading up to the crash are currently under investigation, with authorities working tirelessly to piece together the puzzle.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of safe driving, the unpredictability of accidents, and the miraculous escapes that can occur even in the most dire of circumstances.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
3 mins ago
Middle East Tensions Escalate: The Implications of U.S. Airstrikes and the Gaza Crisis
The Middle East, a region already marred by conflict, is experiencing a fresh surge of tension. The escalation is fueled by the U.S.-led airstrikes on nearly 30 sites in Yemen, a move aimed at discouraging Iran-backed Houthi militia from attacking commercial shipping in the Red Sea. This intense situation is further complicated by the worsening
Middle East Tensions Escalate: The Implications of U.S. Airstrikes and the Gaza Crisis
Apple's Vision Pro Headset: A Mystery USB-C Adapter Sparks Curiosity
3 hours ago
Apple's Vision Pro Headset: A Mystery USB-C Adapter Sparks Curiosity
Joe Swash Weighs in on Children's Mobile Phone Use
3 hours ago
Joe Swash Weighs in on Children's Mobile Phone Use
Barry Keoghan Confirms Breakup and New Relationship Amid Hotel Eviction
11 mins ago
Barry Keoghan Confirms Breakup and New Relationship Amid Hotel Eviction
Young Graduate Embraces Role of Caregiver, Inspires Millions with Grandmother's Tale
2 hours ago
Young Graduate Embraces Role of Caregiver, Inspires Millions with Grandmother's Tale
Apple Vision Pro: A Leap Into the Future with Exclusive Keynote App Features
2 hours ago
Apple Vision Pro: A Leap Into the Future with Exclusive Keynote App Features
Latest Headlines
World News
BLV Tennis: Australia's Fastest Growing Blind Sport
2 mins
BLV Tennis: Australia's Fastest Growing Blind Sport
Florida Gators Triumph Over Arkansas Razorbacks with Decisive 90-68 Win
2 mins
Florida Gators Triumph Over Arkansas Razorbacks with Decisive 90-68 Win
World Economic Forum 2024: Navigating Global Challenges Amidst a Shifting Landscape
5 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Navigating Global Challenges Amidst a Shifting Landscape
Transforming Healthcare: The Rising Benefits of Home Hospital Care
6 mins
Transforming Healthcare: The Rising Benefits of Home Hospital Care
Historic Win for Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party Unsettles Beijing
9 mins
Historic Win for Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party Unsettles Beijing
2024 Iowa Caucuses: A Defining Moment in the Republican Presidential Primary
9 mins
2024 Iowa Caucuses: A Defining Moment in the Republican Presidential Primary
Trump Criticizes Political Newcomer Vivek Ramaswamy: A Tactical Shift Within The MAGA Movement
10 mins
Trump Criticizes Political Newcomer Vivek Ramaswamy: A Tactical Shift Within The MAGA Movement
Unusual Medical Case Reported: Man Diagnosed with Pubic Lice
11 mins
Unusual Medical Case Reported: Man Diagnosed with Pubic Lice
Legal Tangle: Contempt Ruling Against Wade Surfaces Amid Affair Allegations
12 mins
Legal Tangle: Contempt Ruling Against Wade Surfaces Amid Affair Allegations
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
2 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
2 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
2 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
5 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
8 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
8 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
8 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
9 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app