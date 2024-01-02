en English
BNN Newsroom

Minnesota Considers Building Code Modification to Allow Taller Single-Staircase Buildings

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:25 am EST
In a move designed to tackle the slow population growth affecting Minnesota’s economy and housing market, a proposal to modify the state building code has emerged. The proposed change will allow for the construction of single-staircase buildings up to six stories, doubling the existing limit. Advocates of this change believe that it will create more affordable housing options, increase density in urban areas, and provide a viable solution to the existing housing shortages.

Addressing Housing Shortages and Affordability Challenges

Building code experts from the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry (DLI) are considering this proposal as part of their regular six-year review of the code, due in 2026. The consensus among architects and developers is that the current height restrictions lead to less efficient and less family-friendly housing designs. This has resulted in a critical lack of medium-sized family units, exacerbating the housing crisis.

Learning from Cities with Taller Single-Staircase Buildings

The proposal draws inspiration from cities like Honolulu, Seattle, and New York, where taller single-staircase buildings are already permitted. These cities have seen the benefits of such structures in terms of housing availability and urban density. The change is seen as particularly crucial for Minneapolis and nearby suburbs, with suggestions that St. Paul also needs to address its rent control policies to improve redevelopment prospects.

Future of Housing Development in Minnesota

Despite efforts such as eliminating single-family zoning in Minneapolis, housing development has struggled to keep pace with demand. This has led to an increase in real estate values and a decrease in affordability. The push for taller single-staircase buildings is part of a broader conversation about sustainable, carbon-smart community development and economic growth. As we move towards the spring, technical advisory groups will review international models. State legislators are also showing interest in the issue, hoping that the change can be directed through legislation while leaving detailed regulations to the experts.

BNN Newsroom
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

