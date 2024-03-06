Minister Doris Anite Champions Policy Implementation at Global Shea Alliance Conference in Abuja

At the heart of stimulating economic growth and enhancing service delivery in Nigeria, Minister of Industry Trade and Investment, Doris Uzoka Anite, has made a pivotal call to the private sector. During the annual conference of the Global Shea Alliance held in Abuja, Anite emphasized the critical need for bridging the gap between policy formulation and its execution. Highlighting the strategic role of the Global Shea Alliance, she stressed on the indispensable synergy required between policymakers and the private sector to translate policies into impactful actions.

Advertisment

Galvanizing Private Sector Engagement

Minister Anite underscored the exceptional nature of the Global Shea Alliance (GSA) as an international commodity organization dedicated to enhancing technical support, market access, and community development among its members. "Indeed, GSA has demonstrated over the years that it is an international commodity organization like no other," Anite remarked. Her address was not just a call to action but also a reassurance to the local and international business communities about the government's commitment to fostering a secure and conducive business environment in Nigeria. This, she believes, is crucial for the country's economic development and the effective delivery of services.

International Support and Investment

Advertisment

The conference also witnessed the participation of the United States Chargé d'Affaires, David Greene, who expressed the United States' pride in supporting the Global Shea Alliance through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). Greene highlighted the recent investment exceeding $8 million under the Sustainable Shea Initiative aimed at propelling the Shea industry forward in seven West African countries, including Nigeria. This substantial investment underscores the international belief in the potential of the Shea industry as a vehicle for economic development and community empowerment in the region.

Implications for Economic Development

The collective efforts of the Global Shea Alliance, backed by significant international support, present a promising outlook for the Shea industry in Nigeria and across West Africa. By addressing the critical gap between policy formulation and implementation, there is a strong potential for enhanced economic growth, improved service delivery, and the upliftment of communities involved in the Shea value chain. Minister Anite's call to action serves as a beacon for the private sector to rally towards a more integrated approach in policy execution, ensuring that strategies are not just formulated but are effectively transformed into tangible benefits for all stakeholders involved.

The collaborative endeavor between the Nigerian government, the private sector, and international partners like the USAID in support of the Global Shea Alliance's objectives heralds a new era of economic and social development. It marks a significant stride towards realizing the full potential of the Shea industry, not just as a commodity, but as a cornerstone for sustainable development and community empowerment in West Africa.