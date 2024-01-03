Mining the Known Unknowns: The Significant Data Gaps in the Global Mining Industry

As we advance into an era defined by technology and clean energy, the world’s demand for minerals is surging. However, the global mining industry, pivotal in meeting these demands, is riddled with significant data gaps that pose challenges for researchers and policy-making. The demand for minerals, particularly those used in clean energy technologies like lithium for electric vehicle batteries, is skyrocketing. But the environmental cost of this demand is also escalating, triggering protests in places like Serbia, where a proposed lithium mine was eventually denied its license due to fears of habitat destruction and toxic waste spills.

Illegal Mining and Data Scarcity

Adding to the complexity, a large portion of mineral production may be illegitimate. Reports suggest that over 80% of gold mined in Colombia and Venezuela comes from unauthorized operations. This lack of comprehensive data on mine sites, production, waste, pollution, and resource consumption obstructs the ability to evaluate the industry’s true impact and formulate informed policies. The absence of a robust theoretical concept and framework for mass balance consistent geological stock accounting exacerbates the problems. It hinders systematic industry government data integration, resource governance, and strategy development.

Reliance on Incomplete Sources

Researchers often resort to company reports and databases like S&P Capital IQ Pro. But these sources are not only incomplete but also hidden behind paywalls, creating a formidable barrier to information. The scarcity of robust information on natural resource endowments and the lack of suitable methods to monitor and model their changes over time are hindering the global mining industry. The current reporting and accounting workflows are unsuited for addressing mineral depletion or ensuring a long-term sustainable supply.

Transforming the Mining Industry through Technology

IntelliSense.io applications and cutting-edge technologies like Scientific AI offer a glimmer of hope. These applications have led to substantial increases in metal production, reductions in chemical use, and decreases in energy consumption for miners. Implementing AI applications for a 3% to 5% increase in metal recovery could enhance the capability to supply an extra 450,000 tons annually, valued at $3.2 billion. The digitalization of the mining industry could narrow the gap between supply and demand of critical minerals, and the benefits of adopting cutting-edge technologies like Scientific AI for enhancing production in existing mines are evident.

However, to truly address these issues, researchers must acknowledge data limitations and biases, and there is a pressing need for more transparency and availability of mining data. This would enable us to better manage the known unknowns of this essential sector, paving the way for a sustainable future.