Mining Industry’s Data Gaps: A Barrier to Understanding Environmental and Community Impacts

Our reliance on mining is unequivocal. Essential materials like iron, copper, and sand are produced through this centuries-old industry. The modern era’s demand for resources such as cobalt and lithium, driven by the clean energy transition and digitalization, is ever-increasing. However, the full range of impacts from global mining operations remains shrouded, thanks to a significant lack of comprehensive data.

The Environmental and Community Impact

Mining’s environmental footprint is far-reaching, with instances of environmental degradation often making headlines. The clearing of Indonesia’s rainforests for coal mines and the potential habitat destruction from lithium mining are just two examples. This industry’s community impact is also noteworthy. A substantial portion of mineral production, particularly gold in countries like Colombia and Venezuela, may operate outside the law.

Confronting Data Gaps

Addressing this industry’s challenges begins by confronting its data gaps. It is a concern that only 44% of mines have readily available production information. Researchers emphasize the need for a comprehensive inventory of mine sites and exploration zones, along with more public data on mine production, waste, pollution, and resource consumption. They propose four key steps to overcome these data limitations.

Steps To Improve

Firstly, acknowledging the limitations of existing data sources such as the S&P Capital IQ Pro database is crucial. Secondly, including statements about data bias and completeness in global mining studies will lend more transparency. Thirdly, quantifying sample bias will help in understanding the scale of the data gap problem. Lastly, tailoring the results of studies to reflect the absence of site-specific data can offer a more accurate picture of the industry’s impacts.

Such steps are not just academic exercises but have real-world implications. Independent research assessing the risks and impacts of mining play a pivotal role in shaping policy decisions and industry practices. Emerging technologies such as remote sensing and artificial intelligence can also play a part in filling data gaps, shedding more light on the industry’s environmental and societal impact.

As we stand on the precipice of a clean energy future, the need for an advanced and transparent mining industry is more urgent than ever. The projected gap of about $15 trillion in missing metals, as flagged by KoBold Metals CEO Kurt House, underscores this urgency. The industry’s transformation, backed by significant investors, is already underway, with exploration for minerals occurring on four continents. The integration of digitalization and AI, as demonstrated by the use of IntelliSense.io applications, is helping to narrow the gap between supply and demand of critical minerals.