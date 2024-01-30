Mining Giants Warned of Financial Fallout Without Dam Disaster Compensation Deal

In a stark warning to mining giants Vale, BHP, and their joint venture Samarco, the Minas Gerais state prosecutor general has outlined the potential financial implications if they fail to reach a settlement over the 2015 dam disaster. The catastrophic collapse of the dam in the Brazilian state resulted in 19 deaths and unleashed a devastating wave of mining waste, causing extensive environmental harm.

Unprecedented Environmental Disaster

The 2015 dam collapse in Mariana, Minas Gerais, stands as one of Brazil's most significant environmental disasters. The incident triggered a tidal wave of mining waste, claiming 19 lives and causing severe pollution to the Rio Doce river. The companies involved have been using the Renova foundation to cover some repair costs, with 34.7 billion reais already paid towards socioeconomic and environmental compensation.

Facing Legal and Financial Challenges

The Minas Gerais state prosecutor general emphasized that the firms must pay up to 47.6 billion reais ($9.67 billion) in damages. This sum, however, only accounts for collective damages. The firms still face potential liability for damages caused to states, the environment, and other parties involved. The prosecutor urged the companies to reach a settlement to avoid the risk of even higher costs through legal proceedings.

Talks to Resume in February

Negotiations to settle lawsuits related to the disaster are due to recommence in February. The urgency for a resolution is palpable, as it would ease legal uncertainty and clarify the companies' obligations. Despite their expressed commitment to repairing the damage, Vale, BHP, and Samarco have yet to comment on the recent court ruling.