Minecraft's 'Armadillo Update' Set to Change Gameplay Dynamics

Minecraft, the world's beloved sandbox game, is all set to get its newest minor upgrade, 1.20.5, dubbed the "Armadillo Update" by its developer, Mojang. While minor updates typically involve bug fixes or texture changes, this one breaks the mold by introducing a major new feature: the armadillo mob.
Armadillo Mob: A Game-Changer
The armadillo, a creature native to the savannah, emerged as the victor in the 2023 mob vote competition, edging out formidable rivals including crabs and penguins. This unusual mob carries with it an intriguing addition to the game - wolf armor, which significantly contributed to its appeal during the voting process. Originally scheduled for the more substantial 1.21 update, Mojang made the bold decision to include the armadillo in the final minor installment of 1.20 after performing minor bug fixes and texture enhancements.
Unique Behaviors and New Features
The armadillo, designed to spawn in warm biomes, showcases unique behaviors, including shrinking into their shells when scared. Game developers have also introduced a novel brush tool, enabling players to obtain a new item, scute, from the armadillos. This scute is a crucial component in crafting wolf armor. The wolf armor provides significant protection for tamed wolves, on par with diamond horse armor, and can be removed using shears, a tool already familiar to Minecraft players.
Additional Updates
Apart from the armadillo and the wolf armor, the update also presents a new transfer command for moving players to another server. It provides for renaming turtle scutes to distinguish them from the new scute item. As of now, the release date for the update remains unannounced, with only five snapshots released to date.