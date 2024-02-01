Mina's Tale: The Resilient Malayan Tiger Cub at Jacksonville Zoo

At the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens, a 12-week-old Malayan tiger cub is embodying her name, Mina, which stands for 'one who is unrelenting and determined.' Born on November 5, Mina has shown exceptional resilience after breaking her leg when she was merely four weeks old. This event has highlighted the remarkable courage of this critically endangered species, as Mina battles her way through recovery.

From Broken Leg to Recovery: Mina's Journey

When the fracture was detected, immediate action was taken to splint the cub's leg. As the weeks rolled on, it became clear that surgery was necessary, leading to the placement of two plates in Mina's leg. The cost of the surgery and related expenses amounted to around $10,000. To help offset these costs, the zoo has invited the public to contribute donations towards Mina's recovery.

The 'Name That Tiger' Contest

In a bid to honor the critically endangered Malayan tiger, the zoo held a 'Name That Tiger' contest. Care specialists proposed five names of South Asian origin, with approximately 300 participants engaging in the contest. The name Mina was chosen, and the contest raised an impressive $6,000 in donations.

The Malayan Tiger: A Symbol of Malaysia

The Malayan tiger is a national symbol of Malaysia and a priority for conservation. However, the species has been under enormous pressure over the past decades. The tiger's population has fallen drastically from 3,000 in the 1950s to less than 150 in 2022, primarily due to human activities like development, agriculture expansion, hunting, and habitat loss.

Despite the challenges, Mina, along with her siblings Machli and Beppy, born to parents Cinta and Bashir, are a beacon of hope for the Malayan tiger species. This is Cinta's second litter and her first in Jacksonville since she arrived from the Cincinnati Zoo in 2017. While the cubs are currently not on public exhibit, they can be viewed via the zoo's live stream, thus allowing the public to watch the young tigers grow and thrive in their habitat.